Last week Twitch faced the kind of nightmare scenario that every online service hopes to avoid: their source code and database dumps were leaked on the internet and broadly distributed. Database dumps exposed details about their business, everything from user complaints to streamer payouts. And the source code uncovered the inner workings of their service and infrastructure—identifying privileged VPN users, key hostnames, and all application components, as well as all the passwords and keys needed to access those resources.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO