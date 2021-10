More than a thousand schools marred by poor internet speeds in rural areas have been hooked up to hyperfast gigabit broadband. The investment boost from the Government is designed to “level up” pupil and teacher access to faster connection speeds, particularly focusing on schools in around 30% of the UK that currently cannot access speeds of 100 megabits per second and were not in line to receive an upgrade commercially from broadband companies.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO