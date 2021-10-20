Bloodshot Records Co-Founder Walks Away From Label

It’s been a bumpy last few years for Bloodshot Records, and the future of the Chicago-based label seems murky for sure, and bleak at best. In a long social media post Monday, co-founder Rob Miller said he is stepping away and that “this phase” of the label, which was founded in 1994, has come to an end. A message atop the label’s website says the office is “PERMANENTLY closed.” It’s unclear whether the label might be sold and what will happen to the rights to the music it holds. Artists who have put out records on Bloodshot include the Old 97s, Neko Case, Robbie Fulks, Laura Jane Grace, Sarah Shook, and Alejandro Escovedo. You can read Miller’s whole message here, and this article from Pitchfork gives some perspective on the past few years of turmoil. “Whatever happens to the Bloodshot name moving forward, whatever form the company takes, and wherever the artists go, it is, as always, the music that remains important,” Miller said in his farewell. “Support the musicians you discovered or enjoyed on Bloodshot in any way you can, as directly as you can.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO