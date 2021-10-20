CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloodshot Records Co-Founder Walks Away From Label

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz, Matthew Strauss
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rob Miller, co-founder of the Chicago label Bloodshot Records, has announced that he “will no longer be a part of the label.” Miller continued in a statement, “It’s not the path myself, the staff or the artists wanted, but few get to write their final chapter.”. “Finally, whatever happens...

mxdwn.com

Bloodshot Records Gets New Owner After Ownership Dispute

After a series of troubling accusations and ownership battles regarding Bloodshot Records, Exceleration Music is acquiring the company. According to Pitchfork, co-founder Rob Miller recently announced that he would “no longer be a part of the record label,” leaving the website “permanently closed.”. The independent record label has long supported...
ENTERTAINMENT
CHICAGO READER

Bloodshot Records is bought by Exceleration Music

Bloodshot Records, the Chicago record label that launched the alternative-country genre in the mid-1990s, was purchased this week by a newly formed global investment group that plans to manage and monetize its back catalog. Exceleration Music announced the deal Friday, October 22. Through a spokesperson, Bloodshot said it will “work...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Bloodshot Records Sold To Indie Investor Exceleration Music, New Owners Promise To Honor Outstanding Artist Royalties

IRVING PARK — Days after its co-founder stepped down from the company, Bloodshot Records has been purchased by an investment group led by a group of indie label veterans. Exceleration Music announced Friday it now has full operational control of Bloodshot Records and its catalogue, and promised to pay artists the outstanding royalties they are owed.
CHICAGO, IL
No Depression

BONUS TRACKS: A Bombshell from Bloodshot Records, a Mad Dogs & Englishmen Movie, and More

It’s been a bumpy last few years for Bloodshot Records, and the future of the Chicago-based label seems murky for sure, and bleak at best. In a long social media post Monday, co-founder Rob Miller said he is stepping away and that “this phase” of the label, which was founded in 1994, has come to an end. A message atop the label’s website says the office is “PERMANENTLY closed.” It’s unclear whether the label might be sold and what will happen to the rights to the music it holds. Artists who have put out records on Bloodshot include the Old 97s, Neko Case, Robbie Fulks, Laura Jane Grace, Sarah Shook, and Alejandro Escovedo. You can read Miller’s whole message here, and this article from Pitchfork gives some perspective on the past few years of turmoil. “Whatever happens to the Bloodshot name moving forward, whatever form the company takes, and wherever the artists go, it is, as always, the music that remains important,” Miller said in his farewell. “Support the musicians you discovered or enjoyed on Bloodshot in any way you can, as directly as you can.”
CHICAGO, IL
State
Mississippi State
mxdwn.com

Bloodshot Records To Shut Down Over Ownership Dispute And Alleged Unpaid Royalties

Chicago-based alt-country indie label Bloodshot Records is set to shut down entirely. In a statement on the label’s website, co-founder Rob Miller writes, “It is time for this phase of Bloodshot Records to come to an end. I will no longer be a part of the label I started over 25 years ago as an impossibly ill-conceived hobby. It’s not the path myself, the staff or the artists wanted, but few get to write their final chapter.” At the top of the label’s website, it reads that the office is “PERMANENTLY CLOSED.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Laredo Morning Times

Influential Indie Label Bloodshot Records Shuts Down After Two Years of Turmoil

After two tumultuous years of turmoil within as well as from outside the label, Bloodshot Records is shutting down, as a message on the company website says the office is “permanently closed,” and co-founder Rob Miller penned a long farewell message that begins, “Regrettably, it is time for this phase of Bloodshot Records to come to an end.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Pitchfork

Jeff Tweedy Announces Deluxe Love Is the King, Shares Video for Neil Young Cover: Watch

Jeff Tweedy has announced the deluxe edition of his 2020 LP Love Is the King with a video for his cover of Neil Young’s “The Old Country Waltz.” The 2xCD package is due out December 10 via dBpm. It includes a bonus disc live versions of the original’s 11 songs, plus the Neil Young cover, recorded with a live band that includes Liam Kazar, James Elkington, Ohmme’s Sima Cunningham, and Tweedy’s sons Sammy and Spencer. The recordings were assembled from live sets at Chicago’s Hideout, Constellation, and the Loft, Wilco’s Chicago studio. Check out the video for “The Old Country Waltz” (shot at the Hideout) below.
MUSIC
Person
Laura Jane Grace
Person
Cory Branan
Pitchfork

