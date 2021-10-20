CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Wolves men’s soccer can’t equalize in loss to Anderson

 6 days ago

NEWBERRY – Coming off their chaotic 5-4 victory at Tusculum, the Newberry men’s soccer team faced Anderson University at home in a much grittier match, pushing the Trojans to the brink but ultimately falling 2-1.

As Newberry struggled on offense, the Trojans’ pressure proved to be too much in the 41st minute. After receiving a pass from Harrry Ward, redshirt senior Alexander Cox-Ashwood fired a resounding shot from 30 yards out, finding the opposite corner of the goal to put his team on the board.

Anderson’s offense, while less active in the second half, was far from dormant, and they struck again in the 70th minute. After receiving the ball on a counterattack, midfielder Agustin Ortiz took the ball upfield and made a move to gain some separation before splitting the defense with a low shot to the far side of the goal.

With the clock ticking down, senior Malte Kaiser approached the ball for a free kick in the 85th minute. He sent a perfectly placed ball into the box that defender Harry McDonnell headed into goal to bring the team back into the game.

The late score sent the Trojans reeling as they worried less about extending their lead and focused on simply surviving until the end of regulation. After Tre Bonaparte’s long shot in the 87th minute was barely deflected by the keeper, Anderson was able to regain possession and they tried to run out the clock.

As the Trojans desperately tried to clear the ball away from goal, Newberry found one more opportunity when Moses Bakabulindi found a soft spot in the defense and received the ball at the top of the box, but the freshman’s shot went high with six seconds left on the clock and Anderson was able to escape with a 2-1 victory.

