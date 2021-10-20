CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-22 12:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-23 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast; St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast Elevated...

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-27 20:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast Elevated Surf Wednesday Into Thursday For the Northern Seward Peninsula The northern Seward Peninsula, including Shishmaref, will experience elevated and rough surf Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night in conjunction with northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph. Objects along the beach should be secured.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-26 17:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-26 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: South Washington Coast A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pacific County through 630 PM PDT At 605 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a waterspout near Cape Shoalwater, or 12 miles south of Westport, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts up to 40 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous waters. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tokeland and Shoalwater Bay Tribe. WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bowie, Camp, Cass, Gregg, Marion, Morris, Rusk, Titus, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Cass; Gregg; Marion; Morris; Rusk; Titus; Upshur Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Marion, Cass, Harrison, northeastern Rusk, southwestern Bowie, eastern Upshur, Morris, southeastern Titus, eastern Camp and Gregg Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 941 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Cookville to near Daingerfield to near Diana to 6 miles southeast of Longview. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Kilgore, White Oak, New Boston, Hallsville, Daingerfield, Jefferson, Linden, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Naples, Ore City, Maud, Omaha, East Mountain, Cason, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection and Rocky Branch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chambers; Liberty THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTH CENTRAL LIBERTY AND EAST CENTRAL HARRIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for southeastern Texas. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service League City.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harris THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for southeastern Texas. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service League City.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harris THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTH CENTRAL LIBERTY AND EAST CENTRAL HARRIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for southeastern Texas. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service League City.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harris THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTH CENTRAL LIBERTY AND EAST CENTRAL HARRIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for southeastern Texas. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service League City.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 15:44:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calcasieu A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAUREGARD AND NORTHWESTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES At 1036 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lunita, or 7 miles north of Starks, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Beauregard and northwestern Calcasieu Parishes. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 15:44:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calcasieu A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAUREGARD AND NORTHWESTERN CALCASIEU PARISHES At 1027 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Starks, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Lunita around 1035 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jasper THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON...NORTH CENTRAL ORANGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for southeastern Texas.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Newton; Orange A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL CALCASIEU PARISH...SOUTH CENTRAL NEWTON AND NORTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTIES At 951 AM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Forest Heights, or near Mauriceville, moving northeast at 30 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. The tornado will be near Forest Heights and Hartburg around 955 AM CDT. Deweyville around 1000 AM CDT. Starks around 1010 AM CDT. Lunita around 1020 AM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Newton; Orange A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL CALCASIEU PARISH...SOUTH CENTRAL NEWTON AND NORTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTIES At 948 AM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Forest Heights, or near Mauriceville, moving northeast at 30 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. The tornado will be near Hartburg around 955 AM CDT. Deweyville around 1005 AM CDT. Starks around 1010 AM CDT. Lunita around 1015 AM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Newton; Orange A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL CALCASIEU PARISH...SOUTH CENTRAL NEWTON AND NORTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTIES At 945 AM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Forest Heights, or near Mauriceville, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornado will be near Forest Heights and Hartburg around 955 AM CDT. Deweyville around 1000 AM CDT. Starks around 1010 AM CDT. Lunita around 1015 AM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Harris, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chambers; Harris; Liberty THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTH CENTRAL LIBERTY AND EAST CENTRAL HARRIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CDT for southeastern Texas. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service League City.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Newton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL CALCASIEU PARISH IN SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEWTON COUNTIES At 1002 AM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Deweyville, moving northeast at 25 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. The tornado will be near Starks around 1010 AM CDT. Lunita around 1025 AM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. A large and extremely dangerous tornado is on the ground. take immediate tornado precautions. this is an emergency situation. Target Area: Newton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL CALCASIEU PARISH IN SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEWTON COUNTIES At 957 AM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Hartburg, or over Deweyville, moving northeast at 30 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. The tornado will be near Starks around 1010 AM CDT. Lunita around 1020 AM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. A large and extremely dangerous tornado is on the ground. take immediate tornado precautions. this is an emergency situation. Target Area: Calcasieu A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL CALCASIEU PARISH...SOUTH CENTRAL NEWTON AND NORTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTIES At 954 AM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Hartburg, or near Deweyville, moving northeast at 30 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. The tornado will be near Deweyville around 1005 AM CDT. Starks around 1010 AM CDT. Lunita around 1020 AM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Newton; Orange A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL CALCASIEU PARISH...SOUTH CENTRAL NEWTON AND NORTHEASTERN ORANGE COUNTIES At 938 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Pinehurst, or near Orange, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Forest Heights around 950 AM CDT. Hartburg and Toomey around 955 AM CDT. Vinton and Deweyville around 1000 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calcasieu A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL CALCASIEU PARISH IN SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEWTON COUNTIES At 1002 AM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Deweyville, moving northeast at 25 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. The tornado will be near Starks around 1010 AM CDT. Lunita around 1025 AM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
