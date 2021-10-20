Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 07:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado is on the ground. To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. A large and extremely dangerous tornado is on the ground. take immediate tornado precautions. this is an emergency situation. Target Area: Newton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL CALCASIEU PARISH IN SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEWTON COUNTIES At 957 AM CDT, a confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located over Hartburg, or over Deweyville, moving northeast at 30 mph. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. TAKE COVER NOW! HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible. The tornado will be near Starks around 1010 AM CDT. Lunita around 1020 AM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED TORNADO DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

NEWTON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO