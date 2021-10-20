Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-27 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-27 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Cass; Gregg; Marion; Morris; Rusk; Titus; Upshur Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Marion, Cass, Harrison, northeastern Rusk, southwestern Bowie, eastern Upshur, Morris, southeastern Titus, eastern Camp and Gregg Counties through 1045 AM CDT At 941 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Cookville to near Daingerfield to near Diana to 6 miles southeast of Longview. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Kilgore, White Oak, New Boston, Hallsville, Daingerfield, Jefferson, Linden, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Naples, Ore City, Maud, Omaha, East Mountain, Cason, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection and Rocky Branch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
