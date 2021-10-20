CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’ From Mold Exposure In Dorms

By Bilal Morris
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUGIn_0cXPP0op00

A freshman at Howard University took to her social media to address issues that plagued the students at the historically black college .

Chandler Robinson recently went live on her Instagram account to reluctantly call out Howard.  In the video she said she had experienced some of the most challenging things in her first two months on campus. Robinson revealed that she has personal friends who don’t have a place to live and their property was damaged beyond repair from mold exposure. She went on to claim that some of her friends had to be hospitalized from coughing up blood and issues with breathing. Robinson also says she’s five months behind in all of her classes because she didn’t have wifi for her first month on campus.

A group of Howard University students organized a protest in early October demanding university leadership take action in regards to complaints about a “housing crisis” on campus. Using the Twitter hashtag #BlackburnTakeover, organizers encouraged a sit-in at the Blackburn Center. Students shared first-hand accounts of the issues that plagued the campus. They also shared a shortlist of demands for the university’s administration.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Live Movement (@_thelivemovement)

But, Robinson isn’t the only student complaining about mold in the walls.

According to WUSA9, sophomore Thandiwe Abdullah has experienced similar woes when at the university. In a report with the publication, she said she noticed water on the floor in his closet and room area of the dorm and then she called maintenance.

Thandiwe goes on to explain that without any warning maintenance begins to rip open the wall in his closet to find mold growing inside. Although she says she was moved to another room, the living situation is temporary and she fears soon she may have no place to go. Since her first year was completely virtual, the second-year student might have to incur more fees in finding a new living space.

“I would just like assurance that I’ll have somewhere to live without having to pay, an extra $1,000, that my roommates will have somewhere to live, and that I won’t have to go home, or drop out,” said Abdullah in an interview with WUSA9 .

Students on campus say they are willing to stay in Blackburn Center for as long as it takes and they will disrupt Homecoming activities or potential donor opportunities if their demands are not met.

Atlanta University Center students have also joined the movement, requesting their universities conduct a full assessment of the housing needs on their campuses as well.

SEE ALSO:

Protesting Howard University Students Take Over Campus Building Amid Unmet Demands

Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As Atlanta HBCU Students Join Movement

[ione_media_gallery src="https://newsone.com" id="3039818" overlay="true"]

Comments / 0

Related
DCist

Howard University Students Stage Sit-In Over Issues With Mold And COVID Safety

Hundreds of Howard University students protested on campus Wednesday morning following a sit-in Tuesday night over housing and other concerns. Students with the group Live Movement, a coalition of students from historically Black colleges and universities who advocate for education reform, began their sit-in at the Blackburn University Center Tuesday evening to demand university officials, including President Wayne Frederick, agree to a town hall meeting by the end of the month to negotiate their demands. Protesters say they will not leave the university center until officials agree to enter talks.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#Atlanta University Center#Dorm#Instagram#Blackburntakeover#The Live Movement
The Guardian

Rats, mold, roaches: Howard students stage sit-in over housing conditions

Mold. Rats. Cockroaches. Mushrooms growing under the sink. For undergraduate students attending Howard University, a historically Black college in Washington, these and other conditions have prompted students to protest, staging a sit-in and sleeping at the university’s main student center for the past two weeks. Organizing on social media apps...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
Dartmouth

East Wheelock mold exposure prompts students to relocate as College begins short-term remediation efforts

Students reported health effects, prompting some to move to the Boss Tennis Center or to hotels in Hanover. The presence of mold — first identified in Andres Hall on Sept. 29 and later confirmed in other rooms in both Andres and Zimmerman Halls on Oct. 7 — has caused health concerns for students living in the East Wheelock residential cluster and prompted some of them to relocate to off-campus spaces. The College is taking remediation efforts to address the mold growth, it announced in an email to campus Friday.
HANOVER, NH
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
survivornet.com

22-Year-Old Alabama Man With Synovial Sarcoma Marries Love of His Life From the Comfort of His Hospital Bed; Understanding Sarcoma Cancer

Eric Turner, 22, married the love of his life from the comfort of his hospital bed last week. In 2018, Turner was diagnosed with synovial sarcoma. A synovial sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that can come from different types of soft tissue, such as muscle or ligaments. This type of sarcoma accounts for 5% to 10% of soft-tissue tumors.
ALABAMA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Mom To Sue After Son Vaccinated At School Without Consent

A Louisiana mother is threatening to sue, claiming that her 16-year-old son was vaccinated for COVID-19 while at his Jefferson Parish high school without her consent. Jennifer Ravain alleged that during a visit by an Oschner Health System mobile vaccination clinic to East Jefferson High School, her son was allowed to sign a consent form and receive a COVID-19 vaccination despite the Louisiana Department of Health requirement of a parent’s signature for persons under 18 being vaccinated, WWL-TV reported.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Daily Mail

Researchers discover three teens who developed psychiatric issues after Covid infection and believe brain inflammation caused by the virus could be to blame

Three California teenagers have been found to have developed psychiatric symptoms as a result of COVID-19 infection, in what is a rare but terrifying side-effect of the virus many assume younger people are safe from. A research team from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), performed case studies on...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fox News

Dr. Marty Makary On Johns Hopkins Led Covid Natural Immunity Study

Dr. Marty Makary, Fox News Contributor, Surgeon, and A Professor Of Health Policy At The Johns Hopkins School Of Public Health joined the Guy Benson Show to talk about the John Hopkins led study on covid-19 natural immunity. Dr. Makary talked about the study saying,. “Yes. We’ve invited people on...
SCIENCE
99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX

99.5 / 102.7 THE BOX

14
Followers
55
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

RVA's Home For Classic Hip Hop

 https://theboxrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy