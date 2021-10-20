CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JSU Football Coach Deion Sanders won’t coach Saturday following foot surgery

By Kaitlin Howell
 6 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson State University (JSU) leaders announced on Wednesday that Head Football Coach Deion Sanders won’t coach Saturday’s game against Bethune-Cookman.

Following the order of his doctors, Sanders will sit the game out. He recently underwent surgery on his foot.

Balanced offense, stingy defense lead to Jackson State win

According to JSU, Coach Gary Harrell will lead the team during Saturday’s game.

“Coach Prime looks forward to returning to the sideline. We wish Coach a speedy recovering and can’t wait to see him on the field,” the JSU statement said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

MISSISSIPPI STATE
