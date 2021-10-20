CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Champions League LIVE: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev, Chelsea vs Malmo, Manchester United vs Atalanta and all the action

goal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"It was a good goal," the Chelsea star told BT Sport. "Callum [Hudson-Odoi] did a good assist, the ball was very far but I tried to get it, I knew the goalkeeper would go down so the only chance I had was to try to dip it. "I came...

www.goal.com

chatsports.com

Paul Pogba's public criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United's tactics 'doesn't sit well' with former club captain Rio Ferdinand, as he admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with French star after Leicester outburst

Rio Ferdinand admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with Paul Pogba and his recent public outburst had he been his team-mate. The Frenchman spoke candidly in a post-match interview after Manchester United's 4-2 defeat at Leicester City. Speaking to the BBC after their loss at the King Power Stadium - their...
The Independent

Jamie Carragher leaves Cristiano Ronaldo out of Man United and Liverpool combined XI

Jamie Carragher left Cristiano Ronaldo out of a combined Manchester United and Liverpool starting line-up ahead of the two clubs clashing in the Premier League on Sunday.The former Liverpool player chose Mason Greenwood to lead hiscollection of forwards with Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Sadio Mane also goal scoring options.Carragher also selected Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. When asked why he left out Ronaldo, he told Sky Sports: “How can you not put Ronaldo in, in terms of what he’s done, legendary figure? I’m talking about actually right now, today, I’d...
The Independent

Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
chatsports.com

Leicester vs Manchester United LIVE: Follow all the action from the King Power Stadium as it happens, plus the rest of the 3pm Premier League games

Out-of-sorts Leicester City welcome a stuttering Manchester United on Saturday afternoon - with both teams desperate for victory. Going into this weekend's set of fixtures, Leicester sit 13th in the Premier League - having won just two of their seven matches so far - while fourth-placed United dropped five points at home in their last two games (having lost to Aston Villa and drawn with Everton).
CBS Sports

Chelsea vs. Malmo: How to watch UEFA Champions League, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Champions League is back this Wednesday on Paramount+. We're heading into Matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage, and Malmo will be playing Chelsea at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Stamford Bridge. Malmo lost 4-0 to Zenit three weeks ago. Similarly, Chelsea is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Juventus. Right now, Malmo (zero points) is last in Group H, while Chelsea (three points) is in second place in the group behind Juventus (six points). Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase. Malmo needs a win to get out of last place; we'll see how accommodating Chelsea will be. Keep up with this and all the UEFA Champions League action on CBSSports.com.
90min.com

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Dynamo Kyiv - Champions League

Barcelona's Champions League campaign has been pretty disastrous so far with Ronald Koeman's side being beaten 3-0 in each of their opening two matches. To avoid a clean sweep of defeats against all of the teams in Group E, they will need to put in a much-better display when Dynamo Kyiv, who have one point so far, come to town on Wednesday.
Absolute Chelsea

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Malmo | Champions League

Chelsea face Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday 20 October and it will be refereed by François Letexier at Stamford Bridge. UEFA confirmed the officials for Gameweek 3 of the 2021/22 Champions League season, which will see Letexier take charge of the meeting in west London. François Letexier will...
90min.com

Chelsea vs Malmo: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Chelsea will look to get their Champions League campaign back on track when they face Swedish giants Malmo on Wednesday. The Blues fell to a 1-0 defeat against Juventus last time out and now sit second in their qualifying group, trailing the Serie A side by three points, so victory here is almost mandatory if Chelsea want any hope of finishing in top spot.
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Chelsea vs Malmo | Champions League

Chelsea face Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge. The Blues come into the game off the back of a 1-0 victory against Brentford in the Premier League but fell to defeat in their last Champions League clash as they lost 1-0 in Turin to Juventus.
The Independent

Is Man United vs Atalanta on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Manchester United host Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.United are chasing another three points after sinking Villarreal with a last-minute winner thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo.FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Atalanta – latest updatesThat result followed an opening defeat at Young Boys, which means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side come into the third round of games in third place.Atalanta meanwhile are top with four points, and will prove stiff opposition.Here is everything you need to know.When is the match?Manchester United vs Atalanta is tonight, Wednesday 19 October, at 8pm BST.How can I watch it?The game will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport. Subscribers can stream online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website. Confirmed line-upsManchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, RonaldoAtalanta: Musso; Zappacosta, Palomino, Demiral, Maehle; Freuler, De Roon, Pasalic; Ilicic, Koopmeiners; MurielOddsMan United 3/4Draw 3/1Atalanta 10/3PredictionUnited desperately need a victory to lift morale after a hammering at Leicester on the weekend, and have the firepower to get one here. Manchester United 2-0 Atalanta.
Absolute Chelsea

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Malmo | Champions League

Chelsea welcome Malmo to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in matchday three of Group H in the Champions League. The current holders have won one and lost the other in their opening two games of the group stages as they look to retain their European crown. Thomas Tuchel's side sit...
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp savours ‘big’ result after Liverpool’s 5-0 win at Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp knows his team’s 5-0 battering of Manchester United was one for the history books but has not yet had chance to assess the enormity of the result.A hat-trick for Mohamed Salah, making it 15 goals in 12 appearances this season and the 10th successive match in which he had found the net, and goals for Diogo Jota and Naby Keita secured the biggest win over their arch rivals at Old Trafford.Salah’s treble was the first scored by a Reds player on the ground since Fred Howe in a 5-2 win in November 1936, the club’s...
BBC

Man United vs Atalanta

Prediction: 2-2 How to watch di match?. Di game go start 8pm West African time and e go dey live for Supersports on DSTV if you dey reason to watch am for Nigeria and Ghana. Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford return from injury for di club defeat to Leicester City for weekend. In fact Rashford come in from bench to score United second goal.
