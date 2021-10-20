CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IL

Police searching for missing Boone County man, suffering from Alzheimer’s

By WTVO
 6 days ago

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say Paul Kirane has been located, and is alert and talking.

Police said the search for Kirane was done using a helicopter, dogs and multiple drones, and located Kirane in a ravine a short distance from his home. He was said to have suffered minor injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating 88-year-old Paul Kirane, who is missing and has Alzheimer’s disease.

Police said Kirane is 5’6″, 160 lbs, and left his residence in the 9000 block of Ramblin Ridge Road on Wednesday, wearing a Packers sweatshirt, and black sweat pants.

