Travel

Entrust launches touchless travel solution

By Meet the Editors
passengerterminaltoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurity company Entrust has launched its Seamless Travel Solution, a digital travel credential (DTC) and biometric token to improve airport hygiene and operational efficiency. The solution enables a touchless experience for travelers by minimizing contact points. Each traveler using the service receives the option to store their DTC on...

www.passengerterminaltoday.com

passengerterminaltoday.com

Elenium Automation will design a self-screening security portal for Micro-X

') } // --> Using biometrics and touchless technologies, Elenium’s designs enable passengers to walk into the terminal, drop off their bags, be screened for symptoms of illness, and continue to the lounge or boarding gate without having to touch a boarding pass, bag tag or screen. Elenium’s prototype for a new, miniature CT baggage scanner detects hidden threats concealed within passenger carry-on luggage. The voice-controlled booth eliminates the traditional, multi-step screening process. It also facilitates the security screening process as passengers go through an intuitive, self-service workflow, similar to an automated passport control gate or checkout at the grocery store. A single portal will be approximately one-twentieth the total footprint of a conventional sequential lane, enabling many different deployments to the checkpoint to best utilize the area. Once the security portal trial is underway, Elenium’s HealthGate technology, a scanning system that detects potential symptoms of infectious illness, can be integrated with Micro-X’s security screening technology.
TECHNOLOGY

