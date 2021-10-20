CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United v Atalanta Live Commentary, 21/10/21

Cover picture for the article52' United fell 2-0 behind to Atalanta within 29 minutes, the earliest they've found themselves 2-0 down at Old Trafford in a Champions League match since October 2012...

NJ.com

Leicester City vs. Manchester United FREE LIVE STREAM (10/16/21): Watch Cristiano Ronaldo in English Premier League online | Time, USA TV, channel

Leicester City, led by striker Jamie Vardy, faces Manchester United, led by Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, in an English Premier League match at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, on Saturday, October 16, 2021 (10/16/21). Fans without cable can watch the match for free via a trial of fuboTV. Here’s...
The Independent

Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
The Independent

Manchester United vs Atalanta live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Manchester United face Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.United are need of another win after that dramatic last-gasp goal by Cristiano Ronaldo sunk Villarreal at Old Trafford two weeks ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Man United vs Atalanta – latest updatesThat followed a shock opening defeat at Swiss side Young Boys, and it means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sit third after two games.Atalanta are top of the group after beating Young Boys and a draw against Villarreal, so this promises to be a potentially crucial game in the race for qualification. Here is everything you need to know.When is the match?Manchester United vs Atalanta is tonight, Wednesday 19 October, at 8pm BST.How can I watch it?The game will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport. Subscribers can stream online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website. Confirmed line-upsManchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, RonaldoAtalanta: Musso; Zappacosta, Palomino, Demiral, Maehle; Freuler, De Roon, Pasalic; Ilicic, Koopmeiners; MurielOddsMan United 3/4Draw 3/1Atalanta 10/3PredictionUnited desperately need a victory to lift morale after a hammering at Leicester on the weekend, and have the firepower to get one here. Manchester United 2-0 Atalanta.
internetshots.com

Manchester United v Atalanta LIVE updates: Newest workforce information as under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces essential Champions League conflict, Ronaldo and Cavani might begin however Varane and Martial out

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United tackle Atalanta within the Champions League tonight. United suffered a heavy defeat to Leicester on the weekend and the strain is on Solskjaer to get a consequence at Previous Trafford this night. The Pink Devils are third in Group F of Europe’s elite competitors and...
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba's public criticism of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United's tactics 'doesn't sit well' with former club captain Rio Ferdinand, as he admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with French star after Leicester outburst

Rio Ferdinand admits he 'wouldn't be happy' with Paul Pogba and his recent public outburst had he been his team-mate. The Frenchman spoke candidly in a post-match interview after Manchester United's 4-2 defeat at Leicester City. Speaking to the BBC after their loss at the King Power Stadium - their...
goal.com

How many trophies has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won as manager?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was an iconic player Manchester United, but how many trophies has he won as manager? Goal rounds up his career titles. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a Manchester United club legend and fan favourite owing to his 1999 Champions League final heroics, scoring a last-minute winner for the Red Devils against Bayern Munich to clinch not only the European title, but also the coveted Treble.
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea open to signing Icardi

Manchester United would have to pay Ole Gunnar Solskjaer £7.5 million if they are to sack him, reports The Sun. Solskjaer is under huge pressure after a stunning 5-0 loss at home to Liverpool at the weekend. But the Norwegian has a clause in his current contract that would force...
The Independent

Mohamed Salah’s season so far – a player in the form of his life

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and his form has led to him being hailed as currently the best player in the world.The Egypt international, who grabbed a hat-trick in Sunday’s 5-0 Premier League win at Manchester United has scored in every game bar one this campaign.Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Salah’s season so far.Form of his lifeSalah has scored 15 goals in 13 appearances. The only team to prevent him finding the net are Burnley, back on August 21. By comparison, in his first year at...
The Independent

Chelsea edge past Southampton on penalties to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Chelsea needed another shootout to earn a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with Southampton beaten 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge.Reece James again provided the decisive kick like he had done in the previous round against Aston Villa after Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone had failed from 12 yards for the Saints.Kai Havertz’s first-half goal had the hosts on course for another victory but Che Adams pegged the Champions League winners back before spot-kicks were required in west London.Both managers made a plethora of changes but it was Blues boss Thomas...
The Independent

Football rumours: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future could be decided within days

What the papers sayManchester United’s 5-0 drubbing against Liverpool could have immediate ramifications for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the Manchester Evening News reporting he could be sacked before United’s next game at Tottenham on Saturday. According to the paper, Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane have both already been linked with taking over at Old Trafford, though Conte is understood to have reservations about the club’s structure.Staying with the Red Devils, Metro says midfielder Donny van de Beek has switched agents as he looks to secure a possible winter exit. The 24-year-old has failed to fire since arriving at Old...
goal.com

Napoli v Legia Warszawa Live Commentary, 10/21/21

Second Half begins Napoli 0, Legia Warsaw 0. 45' + 1' First Half ends, Napoli 0, Legia Warsaw 0. 45' Attempt missed. Luquinhas (Legia Warsaw) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation. 45' Attempt blocked. Josué (Legia Warsaw) left footed shot...
goal.com

Atlético Madrid v Liverpool Live Commentary, 20/10/2021

Thanks for joining our commentary this evening. Until next time, goodbye. Atletico are next in action in LaLiga on Sunday on home soil against Real Sociedad. Liverpool face another crunch game in the Premier League on the road to Manchester United on the same day. Liverpool maintain their 100% record...
goal.com

Internazionale v Sheriff Live Commentary, 10/19/21

46' The Sheriff captain, Castaneda Velez, is replaced by Radeljic as the visitors switch to a back three for the second half to match up Inter. Sheriff get the second half underway. Sheriff created their fair share of chances on the break in that half, and they'll be hoping that...
goal.com

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City Match Preview, 10/23/21

Having lost their first seven Premier League games against Man City by an aggregate score of 21-2, Brighton came from 0-2 down to win 3-2 in their last such meeting in May. Manchester City have never lost back-to-back league meetings with Brighton, overall losing just four of their 22 previous such games against the Seagulls (W14 D4 L4).
goal.com

Chelsea v Norwich City Match Preview, 10/23/21

Chelsea have won 10 of their last 12 Premier League games against Norwich (D2), last losing against the Canaries in the competition back in December 1994 (0-3). After winning their first two Premier League away games against Chelsea in 1992-93 and 1993-94, Norwich have taken just one point from their subsequent seven trips to Stamford Bridge (D1 L6).
goal.com

Crystal Palace v Newcastle United Match Preview, 10/23/21

Crystal Palace have won three of their last five Premier League games against Newcastle (L2), more than they had in their first 15 against them in the competition (W2 D5 L8). Newcastle have won just one of their last six away Premier League games against Crystal Palace (D3 L2), though it was in this exact fixture last season (2-0).
AFP

Messi muted as 10-man PSG draw with Marseille

Lionel Messi was kept quiet as 10-man Paris Saint-Germain settled for a 0-0 draw with bitter rivals Marseille in a heated atmosphere in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The meeting of French football's biggest rivals was briefly held up on more than one occasion as objects were thrown from the stands when PSG players went to take corner kicks. There was another interruption in the second half when one young man invaded the pitch and approached Messi before being escorted off by a legion of security staff. It was that sort of night for PSG, who could not get into their stride and were reduced to 10 men when Achraf Hakimi was sent off in the second half following a VAR review for a last-man challenge on Cengiz Under just outside the box.
