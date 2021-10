SPOKANE, Wash. — The women’s 2022 NCAA tournament and the men’s 2024 NCAA tournament will be held in Spokane, according to a press release from the Spokane Arena. The Spokane Arena along with the University of Idaho will host the women’s Sweet 16 and Elite 8 from March 25-March 28. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 19 at 7 a.m. Ticket packages are $50 for adults and $30 for children and seniors.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO