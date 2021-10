A world without empathy is a dangerous one. Carl Wilkens learned that firsthand when he became the only American to stay in Rwanda after the genocide began in 1994. His experience there has led him to do what he does today — workshops for adults and speaking at schools. Last week, Wilkens held workshops at both the Lopez Center and the Mullis Center, hoping to raise awareness of the importance of practicing empathy.

