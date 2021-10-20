CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

This New Nasal Swab Test Can Predict Whether COVID Patients Will Be Hospitalized

By Emma Betuel
Daily Beast
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor nearly two years, public health systems have been playing a game of Russian roulette when it comes to severe COVID-19. Some people get extremely sick or die. Others escape with few or no short-term symptoms. We do have some ways of predicting who might get very sick. As...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kyma.com

Doctors warn of possible rise of debilitating nervous-system disorder in patients with long COVID-19

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Doctors are warning of the possibility of a surge in cases of a debilitating nervous-system disorder that may be associated with long COVID. Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) is a form of dysautonomia, which is an umbrella term used to describe several medical conditions that cause the autonomic nervous system to malfunction. The autonomic nervous system controls the body’s “automatic” functions, such as heart rate, blood pressure, digestion, kidney function, and temperature control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Swab#Hospitalization#Cancer#Russian#Embo Molecular Medicine#The Daily Beast#Upmc
hngn.com

COVID-19 Could Cause Guillain-Barré Syndrome and Induce Nerve Damage, Study Says

Researchers say COVID-19 could cause Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) added to other after-effects to sufferers' list. The affliction will cause damage to nerves because of an autoimmune system gone rampant caused by the virus found out just recently. This was the conclusion reached by the study that added this to more...
SCIENCE
WEKU

ERs are now swamped with seriously ill patients — but many don't even have COVID

Inside the emergency department at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich., staff members are struggling to care for patients who are showing up much sicker than they've ever seen. Tiffani Dusang, the emergency room's nursing director, practically vibrates with pent-up anxiety, looking at all the patients lying on a long line of stretchers pushed up against the beige walls of the hospital's hallways. "It's hard to watch," she says in her warm Texan twang.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The No. 1 Sign Your Flu Symptoms Are Actually COVID, Doctors Say

The beginning of cold and flu season usually puts people on edge at the first sign of a sneeze or sniffle. But the pandemic has completely changed the way we monitor and react to any signs of illness, especially given how differently COVID-19 can be for many who catch it and how similar it can appear to the typical flu. However, doctors say that even though the two viruses share many of the same symptoms, there's still one major sign that what you're feeling is COVID and not the flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: New Variant ‘Delta Plus’ May Spread More Easily, Moderna Vaccine Produces Strong Immune Response in Young Children, Alaska Sets Record for Hospitalizations, Eastern Europe Grapples With Worst Outbreak Yet, Ed Sheeran Tests Positive

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 5:35 p.m. on October 25, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 243,982,539 (up from 242,870,43 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,953,260 (up from 4,935,686 Friday) Total...
ALASKA STATE
Idaho8.com

Brain fog in Covid-19 patients can persist for months, even in those who were not hospitalized, study finds

Cognitive impairment — described as brain fog — can persist for months in Covid-19 patients, even for some who were not hospitalized, according to a new study. The research, published Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open, found that nearly a quarter of Covid-19 patients in a Mount Sinai Health System registry experienced some issues with their memory — and although hospitalized patients were more likely to have such brain fog after a coronavirus infection, some outpatients had cognitive impairment too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bangor Daily News

22 new coronavirus patients hospitalized in 1 day

Coronavirus hospitalizations spiked in Maine on Monday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported, with a surge of 22 new admissions since Sunday. There are now 223 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. The highest number so far was 235, recorded on Sept. 25. 81 of those people are in critical care.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pncguam.com

Preliminary test results: 51 new COVID-19 cases, 54 hospitalized

On Saturday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported a preliminary case count of 51 new cases of COVID-19 from 657 specimens analyzed on October 15. Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Monday, October 18. To date, there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hartselle Enquirer

Area hospitals see younger COVID patients in ICU

Decatur Morgan Hospital’s 16 COVID patients in the ICU Oct. 4 – all on ventilators – had an average age of 56. None had been vaccinated, according to the hospital’s president. It’s a continuation of the trend seen statewide, according to official health data. The latest surge of COVID-19 cases...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Odessa American

Medical Center Hospital addresses draping of COVID patient

Medical Center Hospital is aware of a photo of a COVID patient being transported within the hospital showing a plastic drape over the patient’s head and upper torso, a press release detailed. MCH has spoken with the mother of the patient and discussed the patient’s treatment during her extended stay,...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Commonwealth Journal

New home COVID testing

Flu season will be upon us before we know it. Flu and COVID-19 and, in school children, Streptococcal Tonsillitis have overlapping main symptoms of fever, chills, headache and sore throat. You will soon be able to rule out at least one, namely COVID-19, by a home test. COVID-19 test kits...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Capital Journal

How COVID-19 treatments can help patients

If you get COVID-19 there are treatments available and the number continues to grow thanks to ongoing research. Your treatment plan depends on your exposure and whether you are at high risk for more serious COVID-19 symptoms. As of Sept. 29, there are no other FDA-approved treatments for outpatients who...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy