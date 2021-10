Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Chicken & fries chain from Croatia surfs into U.S. with Dallas debut. A new concept specializing in one of nature's most perfect foods is coming to Dallas, from a land far far away. Called Surfin' Chicken, it's a quick-service chain restaurant chain founded in Croatia of all places, and it's making its U.S. debut in Dallas-Fort Worth, where it will bring its creative and innovative approach to the standard French fry.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO