The Weeknd Teases Swedish House Mafia Collab ‘Moth to a Flame’

By LOWDOWN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd’s new era is swiftly approaching. On Tuesday (Oct. 19), the “Blinding Lights” singer teased his followers with a brief snippet of a new song titled “Moth to a Flame” in collaboration with electronic supergroup Swedish House Mafia, which he promised to be out sometime “this week.”. The...

EDMTunes

The Swedish House Mafia Tour Is Officially Coming

Swedish House Mafia is officially touring their album. Dancing Astronaut just confirmed the news today over Instagram. So far, the following locations have been confirmed: Houston, London, Las Vegas (not EDC), Amsterdam, Miami (FTX) Arena, Madrid, and San Diego. Who is ready for this? Finally, it’s happening. Billboards have emerged...
MUSIC
d1softballnews.com

The Weeknd throws a dig at Ariana Grande in Moth to a Flame?

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd have teamed up to create a new song titled “Moth to a Flame”. The track is the follow-up to the trio’s “It Gets Better,” their first new song after an eight-year hiatus. In the accompanying video directed by Alexander Wessely, The Weeknd tells a...
MUSIC
NME

Coachella appears to confirm Swedish House Mafia for 2022 festival

Coachella festival looks to have confirmed that Swedish House Mafia will perform at next year’s event. The Californian festival, which returns in April after a two-year delay owing to the coronavirus pandemic, has already announced Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott as headliners. It’s not clear at this stage where Swedish House Mafia will sit on the bill.
MUSIC
Person
Abel Tesfaye
shorelinemedia.net

DJ trio Swedish House Mafia return with new music, tour

Ready to party again, DJ supergroup Swedish House Mafia are back with a new collab with The Weeknd and a world tour on the horizon. (Oct. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/dad4c994b19b49bb99f5c2d6c4df6c58.
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Meaning of The Weeknd's Moth To A Flame explored as lyrics intrigue fans

The Weeknd has just surprised fans with a new single, Moth To A Flame, a new collaboration with Swedish House Mafia. This release is the first since The Weeknd’s critically acclaimed After Hours. As with any of The Weeknd’s releases, Moth To A Flame has been incredibly hyped by his...
MUSIC
hot1061.com

ABBA Unleashes ‘Ridiculously Happy’ Song ‘Just A Notion’: Stream It Now

After a four-decade-long hiatus, a new strain of ABBA Mania is sweeping the globe. The Swedish pop legends broke the drought last month with two new releases, “Don’t Shut Me Down,” and “I Still Have Faith In You,” both of which appear on the foursome’s forthcoming album Voyage, due out Nov. 5.
MUSIC
Variety

Adele Unveils First ‘30′ Tour Dates

Adele, master of the slow reveal, has unveiled what appear to be the first two dates of the tour in support of her forthcoming album “30” — and they’re a blockbuster: two nights in London’s Hyde Park next summer, the sprawling green in the middle of her hometown that has hosted concerts by everyone from the Rolling Stones and Queen to Elton John and Blur. Adele announced the dates, which are scheduled for July 1 and 2, 2022, on social media early Tuesday. Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii♥️Pre sale at https://t.co/hbsotis7lr pic.twitter.com/HBSmDereSv — Adele (@Adele) October 26, 2021 She announced earlier this month in a lengthy Instagram...
MUSIC
Vibe

The Ladies From ABC’s ‘Queens’ Release 3 New Songs Including A Collab With Cam’Ron

Following the premiere of ABC’s new drama series, Queens, the ladies are feeding fans with new music. Episode 2 opened with a new Cam’Ron-assisted track entitled “Heart Of Queens.” The song has Brandy’s character, Xplicit Lyrics, flexing her airy vocals and the episode also reveals the final moment when she broke up the group in San Diego, circa 2001. Mid-performance, Brandy as Naomi stopped and asked, “How did we get here? We supposed to be a family […] I can’t do this anymore. I’m done. The Nasty B****es are dead.” Later in the episode, the Vocal Bible covers Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” with her on-screen daughter, Jojo, played by Precious Way. The episode also details how Valeria/Butter Pecan (Nadine Velazquez) finessed her way into the original threesome. In 1997, as Xplicit Lyrics, Jill Da Thrill (Naturi Naughton), and Professor Sex (Eve) performed “Belly Of The Beast” at an underground New York City event on the brink of Hip-Hop becoming a global success, Valeria slid her mixtape to their manager, Eric and the rest is history. Queens airs every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. All music is under Def Jam Recordings and is available on digital streaming platforms.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Kanye West Removes Chris Brown Entirely From ‘Donda’

Kanye West is making some changes to his Donda album. On Tuesday, an updated version of the project was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.”. In the new version, Brown is replaced...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Swedish House Mafia Announced To Headline Coachella 2022

As music festivals have restarted across the country, fans are looking forward to attending one of the biggest festivals of the era: Coachella. After the festivals for both 2020 and 2021 were canceled, the lineup for the 2022 event is slowly coming together. Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean were all going to perform in 2020, and now the former two will be headlining next year’s festival, while Ocean will headline in 2023. Today, the festival confirmed the third headliner for 2022: Swedish House Mafia.
COACHELLA, CA
Variety

Ed Sheeran Previews Each Song on His New Album With 14 YouTube Shorts

Ed Sheeran has given fans a preview of each song on his forthcoming album, “=” (Equals) via 14 YouTube Shorts ahead of its official release this Friday. According to the announcement, the 14 Shorts “encapsulate the very personal journey of Sheeran’s album – four-years-in-the-making – with each one bringing to life the intimate and everyday moments that are reflected in the songs. From stepping into an ice bath in ‘Shivers,’ to having a solo dance party in ‘Be Right Now,’ to taking an outdoor shower in ‘Stop The Rain,’ playing a mini ukulele in ‘Sandman,’ and simply hanging out with his...
MUSIC
The Independent

Caetano Veloso on his new album, social media and aging

Caetano Veloso had written so many songs that he truly believed he was done creating music almost a decade ago when he released the Latin Grammy-winning album “Abraçaço.” “I still think that I have written too many songs along the years and decades,” the Brazilian legend, who has released over 50 studio and live albums, told The Associated Press in a recent interview from Rio de Janeiro. But, at 79, he has more things to say.Veloso is back with “Meu Coco” (which literally means “my coconut” but refers to the head), his first solo album since 2012. Released Friday...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Katy Perry Cover the Beatles’ ‘All You Need Is Love’

Katy Perry has released an acoustic cover of the Beatles’ classic song “All You Need Is Love.” The song was recorded for a new Gap holiday advertisement. In an Instagram post, Perry noted that appearing in the ad marked a full-circle moment for her. “From folding sweatshirts at the Santa Barbara Gap to 20 years later, starring in a @markromanek-directed holiday campaign dreams do come true!” she wrote. The singer added that proceeds from the song will benefit the organization Baby2Baby. “Starting today, Gap is donating $1 per @spotify stream of my version of the song featured in the Gap ad —...
MUSIC
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES

