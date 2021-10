Echo Generation's Downtown location is full of interesting establishments. While there, you can visit Video Busters, Tea Tunes, the School, and the Bookatorium. The Bookatorium offers a bunch of different magazines, comic books and more but you specifically need one book that's not for sale - it's part of the display. While the display is gorgeous and all, you need that book to continue the story and you'll have to resort to distracting the clerk and taking it for yourself.

