The beginnings of adidas go back almost 100 years. First known as Gebrüder Dassler Schuhfabrik in 1924, adidas earned its official name in 1949 after the brand’s founders, the Dassler brothers, parted ways. Since then, the German sportswear juggernaut began dominating the arenas of running, soccer, tennis and more. By 1969, more for adidas meant basketball. The release of its acclaimed Superstar shoe gave the brand clout that spread from the NBA hardwood to the asphalt in New York. Aptly named, the Superstar is a fashionable and functional shell toe sneaker that was originally made for getting buckets. Over the years, adidas...

