Amidst all of the other things that are being changed in World of Warcraft’s next patch that has a dearth of content but a lot of customization and a lot of finally removed references that have aged badly, players will be able to use Torghast as a leveling experience. That’s a good change, and it’s one that has been long overdue since one of the most obvious inspirations for the shifting corridors was always a leveling option first and foremost. But I’m not sure if it’s enough, considering the fact that at this point Torghast’s name is considered vile enough to be used as a biotoxin among some players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO