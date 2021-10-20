CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy Is Off To A Pretty Great Start On Xbox

By Fraser Gilbert
purexbox.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt somewhat slipped by the radar, but the Crysis Remastered Trilogy officially launched on Xbox One (also playable on Xbox Series X and Series S) last week, and the general verdict so far has been pretty great. The first game was remastered last year, of course, but Eurogamer's Digital...

www.purexbox.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy Launch and Visual Analysis of Crysis 2

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy collection has been released. A video analyzing the refreshed version of Crysis 2 and comparing it with the original releases for Xbox 360 and PS3 has also appeared online. We finally lived to see the release of Crysis Remastered Trilogy, a collection containing refreshed versions of...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Crysis Remastered Trilogy: new and old versions compared

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is out, complete with all the angry nanosuit men, angry alien squids, and solitary angry Cockney bloke of the originals – now with 8K support. In truth this is mainly a launch of Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered, as although it includes the full remaster of the original Crysis as well, this launched by itself in 2020. Graham didn’t like it. Even so it’s back here alongside updated takes on the second and third games, both of which I’ll be focusing on here in interests of timeliness. For yes, it’s time for another screenshot comparison, wherein you can see just how Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered take advantage of modern hardware and rendering tricks to make these infamously graphics-minded games look even graphics-y.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Your game console now runs Crysis Remastered Trilogy – Why You Should Care

With the 2021 “Fall-pocalypse of Games” now officially upon us, there’s a strong possibility that many gamers have completely forgotten that that one of the most iconic first-person shooter sagas of our time has finally arrived on last and current gen consoles as well as PCs in the revitalized form of Crysis Remastered Trilogy. Shooter fans under the age of twenty are likely shrugging their shoulders as they read this, and some might even be asking themselves “What is Crysis?”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crysis Remastered#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Digital Foundry#Lod#Metacritic
wccftech.com

GeForce NOW Adds Crysis Remastered Trilogy, The Riftbreaker, and Going Medieval

Another week, another GeForce NOW Thursday packed with releases for the platform that allows low-end PCs (and nearly any device, for that matter) to become a gaming rig. This time, NVIDIA added several Crysis games including the newly released Crysis Remastered Trilogy. Crysis Remastered will come complete with support for RTX ON and DLSS for Founders and Priority members.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Crysis 2 Remastered PC and Console Enhancements Detailed by Crytek

HDR (In a Day Zero Patch) TAA (Temporal Anti-Aliasing) Improved Post Processing POM (Parallax Occlusion Mapping improvements) SSS (Screen Space Shadows) SSDO (Screen Space Directional Occlusion) SSGI (Screen Space Global Illumination) SVOGI (Voxel-based Global Illumination) SSR (Screen Space Reflections - Improved from Crysis 1 Remastered) Improved Shadow Technology. Shadows On...
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

SVOGI and better animations, but no ray-tracing for on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S: Crytek highlights key features in the upcoming Crysis 2 remaster

With just a day to go prior to its October 15th release, a pair of Crytek employees streamed live gameplay footage of Crysis 2 Remastered on Twitch. The live Twitch footage showcased a host of significant visual enhancements built into the game, as well as general quality-of-life improvements. A list...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
HEXUS.net

Crysis Remastered Trilogy PC comparison video published

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy launches today on multiple platforms, including PC. To help you prepare for the experience on PC, Crytek has put together an Official PC Comparison Trailer, which I have embedded below for your convenience. As you should have concluded from the video title, it compares Crysis 1, 2, & 3 Remastered to their original releases. The video, with various split screen and full-screen sections to peep at, can be played back in up to 4k / 60fps.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Crysis 2 & 3 Remastered are out now, making the trilogy maximum shiny

All three games of the Crytek's super-powered shooter trilogy are now available fancied up with modern graphical bells and whistles, with Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered today following the first game's 2020 revamp. Given that developers Crytek were always years ahead of most shooters in shininess, the originals hardly look hideous but hey, you can pay for extra fancieness. The first game was always the best though.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Crytek has detailed all the tech/graphical improvements of Crysis 2 Remastered

Crysis Remastered Trilogy releases on October 15th and during its latest livestream, Crytek detailed all the tech and graphical improvements that are coming with Crysis 2 Remastered. According to the team, Crysis 2 Remastered will feature improved post-processing, SSD, SVOGI, SSDO and SSGI. Moreover, the game will have better POM,...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Crysis 2 Remastered Switch Physical Editions Announced Via Limited Run Games, Pre-Orders Start November 2

Switch owners will soon be able to reserve their physical copy of Crysis 2 Remastered!. Limited Run Games has revealed that it will be distributing a Nintendo Switch physical release of the first-person shooter. Standard Edition copies (with a bonus art card) will be up for pre-order on the publisher’s website starting from 2 November 2021 (12pm ET).
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 Remastered: how improved are the new games?

The complete Crysis Remastered Trilogy launched this week! Building on the existing launch of the original Crysis remaster, both sequels are now added to the mix, arriving on PlayStation, Xbox and Switch consoles - and of course, PC. But how have these remasters changed the game? To what extent can vintage 2011 and 2013 games scale up to today's hardware? And do they still have the graphical wow factor that defined them back in the day?
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Crysis Remastered 2 & 3 PC performance analysis

Gamers interested in learning more about the PC performance they can expect from the Crysis Remastered games, will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry has published a new video providing a deep dive into the PC performance of the new Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 games. Providing a great overview of what you can expect from the enhancements added by Crytek to the previously released games.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered Switch gameplay

If you’re curious as to how Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 look on Switch, you’ll want to check out some newly-released gameplay. A couple of videos have emerged showing off both titles. Here’s an overview of the two games:. Crysis 2 Remastered. Relive the legendary single-player campaign from the...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Crysis 3 Remastered

The final instalment in Crytek's Crysis franchise is the best-looking of the bunch by quite some distance, a big budget action extravaganza that looks and sounds incredible as you blaze through its five hour long campaign. But can the Switch handle it? Well, we're happy to report that yes, it can. Saber Interactive has delivered a fantastic port here, with very little in the way of technical hiccups, that lets you get on with the important business of stealthing and shooting your way through its impressively flexible levels.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Crysis Trilogy Is Back and Better Than Ever

The Crysis series has consistently delivered some of the most beautiful and impressive first-person shooters available on any platform, and now, Crytek is getting ready to bring remastered versions of the main three entries in the franchise to modern platforms with support for resolutions up to 4K, up to 60 FPS, and much more with the release of the Crysis Remastered Trilogy.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Crysis Remastered Trilogy PC System Requirements Detailed

Crysis Remastered Trilogy has finally been released. The compilation of remasters of three games is now available on PC, both last and current-gen consoles, and Nintendo Switch. The PC version is available exclusively via Epic Games Store. So, if you are a Steam fanboy, well, then your wait continues. For...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy