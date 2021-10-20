The Crysis Remastered Trilogy Is Off To A Pretty Great Start On Xbox

The Crysis Remastered Trilogy is out, complete with all the angry nanosuit men, angry alien squids, and solitary angry Cockney bloke of the originals – now with 8K support. In truth this is mainly a launch of Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered, as although it includes the full remaster of the original Crysis as well, this launched by itself in 2020. Graham didn’t like it. Even so it’s back here alongside updated takes on the second and third games, both of which I’ll be focusing on here in interests of timeliness. For yes, it’s time for another screenshot comparison, wherein you can see just how Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered take advantage of modern hardware and rendering tricks to make these infamously graphics-minded games look even graphics-y.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO