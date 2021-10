It’s been a long time since I’ve experienced an MMO launch day. Not since The Elder Scrolls Online in 2014 have I battled the dreaded starter area masses competing for quests and resources. Truth is, lately I’ve been a bit burned out on the fantasy genre, as evidenced by recent forays into Elite Dangerous and EVE Online. Could New World once again ignite the spark that drew me into fantasy MMOs? While the jury is still out on that specific question, I did find much in New World that piques my interest, and I’d like to talk about that in this edition of Vitae Aeternum.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO