Michigan Reports 7,108 New COVID-19 Cases, 135 Deaths

 6 days ago
(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 7,108 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 135 deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,097,129 and 21,744 deaths as of Oct. 20.

Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, October 18. Over the two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 3,554 per day.

The deaths announced Wednesday includes 78 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

In the state, as of September 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

