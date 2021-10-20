CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan adds 7,108 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 6 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 7,108 new COVID-19 cases and 135 deaths since Tuesday.

The average number of cases per day is 3,554. 78 deaths were identified during a vital records review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179SMz_0cXPLPPf00
  • Ingham County has seen 27,182 total cases and 440 total deaths.
  • Eaton County has seen 11,112 total cases and 227 total deaths.
  • Jackson County has seen 18,347 total cases and 315 total deaths.
  • Clinton County has seen 7,242 total cases and 99 deaths.

68.4% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state only 1.6% away from the 70% goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VmdIw_0cXPLPPf00

