CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI names Brian Laundrie person of interest in murder of Gabby Petito during search update

By Robert Pandolfino
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2Xon_0cXPKzkE00

You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here . Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts .

TAMPA (WFLA) – The FBI announced Wednesday afternoon that Brian Laundrie is a person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito.

The announcement was made following the discovery of partial human remains in an area of the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County that had been underwater until recently.

“As you’re aware, the FBI and the North Port Police Department and our state and local law enforcement partners have been searching the area of the Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito,” FBI Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.

Last month, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie , who was previously named a person of interest in the homicide investigation of Petito.

Laundrie was reported missing by his family on Sept. 17 , sparking a massive search. According to North Port police, family members said they last saw Laundrie on Sept. 13.

Law enforcement officials searching for Laundrie Wednesday said they found Laundrie’s backpack and notebook near where the remains were discovered.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed it had been called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park by police Wednesday afternoon. The environmental park connects to the Carlton Reserve.

The search for Laundrie has been focused on the environmental park which is connected reserve for more than a month now. Search crews had previously cited difficulties maneuvering through the massive area due to some sections being underwater.

What happened to Gabby Petito? Timeline of disappearance, death, search for Brian Laundrie

McPherson said that portions of Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and Carlton Reserve will remain closed to the public due to ongoing investigation. McPherson noted evidence response teams are expected to remain on-site for several days.

“I know you have a lot of questions, but we don’t have all the answers yet. we are working diligently to get those answers for you,” McPherson said.

The Laundrie’s family attorney Steve Bertolino told 8 On Your Side both of Laundrie’s parents, “were at the reserve earlier today when human remains and some of Brian’s possessions were located in an area where they had initially advised law enforcement that Brian may be.  Chris and Roberta will wait for the forensic identification of the human remains before making any additional comments.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
maggrand.com

Gabby Petito’s mom fires back after Brian Laundrie’s lawyer issues statement on autopsy report

Gabby Petito’s mom slammed Brian Laundrie’s lawyer, Steven Bertolino, after he called Gabby Petito’s death a “tragedy” on Tuesday. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue revealed that Gabby’s homicide was caused by “manual strangulation.”. Gabby’s remains were discovered in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest on September 19, approximately four weeks after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally

As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian May
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: Medical examiner and parents called to Florida reserve where belongings found

Human remains have been found near personal belongings of Brian Laundrie’s at the Florida reserve where authorities have been hunting for him.The medical examiner’s office in Sarasota was called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and a white tent was been erected in the area, near where his clothing is believed to have been found.A mobile command center from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, among others, arrived at the park and a human remains detection crew, including dogs, was also called in to join the ongoing operation.Mr Laundrie’s parents were at the reserve on Wednesday after the personal items...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Police Address ‘False Report of DNA Not Matching Brian Laundrie’

North Port Police is now sharing a public statement from the District 12 Medical Examiner to clarify false reports over Brian Laundrie‘s DNA. As the public continues a great investment in the tragic death of Gabby Petito, rumors and conspiracy theories run rampant. One in particular is causing a massive headache for North Port Police, the precinct of Brian Laundrie’s former residence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Murder#Person Of Interest#Wfla#Tampa#The Carlton Reserve
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Report: Items connected to Brian Laundrie, missing boyfriend of homicide victim Gabby Petito, found during search

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The search for Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose remains were found last month in a Wyoming national forest, may be coming to a close. According to the FBI, items believed to belong to Laundrie have been found in a Florida wilderness preserve after a search off a trail Laundrie frequented in an area that until recently had been under water.
NORTH PORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
International Business Times

Doctor Forced Nurse To Kneel Before His Dog, Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison

A doctor in Egypt has ended up behind bars for ordering a nurse to kneel before his dog. The video of the incident, which showed the male nurse also being forced to salute the animal, had gone viral last month. An Egyptian court Saturday sentenced the doctor, identified as Dr Amr Khairi, and two other hospital workers to two years in prison. They have also been ordered to pay a fine of 100,000 Egyptian pounds (about $6,300) each, reported The National News.
ANIMALS
shreveportmag.com

Man shot and killed his girlfriend after she told him she was dissatisfied with him in their relationship and wanted to be with someone else

LOUISIANA – According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 1 a.m. early Tuesday morning. It happened in the 4500 block of Burbank Drive. East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting call. When the deputies arrived on scene, they found...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy