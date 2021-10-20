CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fedor Emelianenko says there is ‘a chance’ that Bellator 269 will be last fight

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFedor Emelianenko has been around the MMA game long enough to not make any guarantees. “The Last Emperor” appeared on The MMA Hour on Wednesday and he admitted that Saturday’s bout with Tim Johnson at Bellator 269 in Moscow could mark the final fight of his storied career despite previously announcing...

www.mmafighting.com

MMA Fighting

Fedor Emelianenko explains why he wasn’t interested in facing ex-UFC champ Junior dos Santos

With two fights left in his legendary career, Fedor Emelianenko is still only interested in facing the best competition available to him. As he prepared for his return to action at Bellator 269, which will take place in his native Russia, the former PRIDE heavyweight champion had a list of potential opponents presented to him and was allowed to essentially pick and choose who he wanted to face.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Watch Fedor Emelianenko land his incredible knockout on Tim Johnson in slow motion

Watch heavyweight MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko land his incredible knockout on Tim Johnson in slow motion at Saturday’s Bellator 269 event. The 45-year-old Emelianenko entered the fight with Johnson as the underdog but he got the job done in the first round with a brutal knockout. Don’t look now, but Emelianenko is now riding a two-fight win streak after knocking out Quinton Jackson in his last fight two years ago. Overall, Emelianenko has won four of his last five fights, with all four of those wins coming by way of knockout. However, he has said that he is considering retiring from the sport, so it’s hard to say for sure whether or not this Johnson fight was his last. Knowing Emelianenko, he will likely fight again. However, we should still enjoy his beautiful knockout win over Johnson, especially since it could be the last he ever lands.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Tim Johnson expecting a ‘war’ with Fedor Emelianenko but knows he has to finish the fight: ‘I’m probably not winning a decision in Russia’

Tim Johnson says it is still surreal to think he is fighting Fedor Emelianenko in Russia, in what could be the Russian’s final fight. When Bellator announced Emelianenko would be fighting back home in Russia, many thought he would be fighting a fellow legend. Yet, that wasn’t the case as instead, he will be fighting Johnson at Bellator 269, who has a theory as to why Emelianenko picked him.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier responds to backlash from Fedor Emelianenko comments: “I don’t understand how this ruffled so many people’s feathers”

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has responded after receiving a ton of backlash for his comments about Fedor Emelianenko. Prior to ‘The Last Emperor’ earning a stunning knockout over Tim Johnson at last weekend’s Bellator 268 event, Cormier had suggested that Fedor would have been “average at best” in the UFC.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Fedor Emelianenko explains why fighting Tim Johnson over Junior dos Santos was the ‘obvious choice’

Fedor Emelianenko is set for his return fight in Russia as he will headline Bellator 269 against Tim Johnson. When Bellator announced Emelianenko would be fighting at home for the final time, many thought he would face a legend. The likes of Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum, and Josh Barnett all expressed interest but in the end, Emelianenko picked Johnson. According to the Russian, he says it was an obvious choice to face Johnson.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

John McCarthy rips Daniel Cormier for his comments on Fedor Emelianenko: ‘You’re sounding like you’re being a homer for the UFC’

John McCarthy has ripped Daniel Cormier over his comments about Fedor Emelianenko. The former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, Cormier, recently said on his YouTube channel that he thought had Emelianenko signed with the UFC, he would’ve been average at best. Those comments took many by surprise, including John McCarthy, who proceeded to rip ‘DC’ for for his controversial take.
UFC
Sherdog

Prime Picks: Bellator 269 ‘Fedor vs. Johnson’

Bellator MMA on Saturday is planting its flag in Russia for the first time in company history with an event that will counterprogram the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s lackluster showing stateside. This 12-bout offering sees at least one local in every match of the night and brings with it several potential squash matches, especially on the main card. While we will not touch the 20-to-1 favorite Usman Nurmagomedov as he takes on a comically outmatched Finnish opponent, the main and co-main events are primed for finishes. While fans might not leave the VTB Arena in Moscow happy with the headliner result, big men will likely be punched out before all is said and done.
UFC
CBS Sports

Bellator 269 predictions -- Fedor Emelianenko vs. Timothy Johnson: Fight card, start time, odds, preview

Throughout a legendary career that has spanned 21 years and 46 pro fights, Fedor Emelianenko can proudly say he's still doing what he loves. The Russian slugger, widely considered the greatest heavyweight in MMA history, will make his penultimate walk to the cage on Saturday in front of his adoring countrymen when Emelianenko (39-6, 1 NC) headlines Bellator 269 inside VTB Arena in Moscow (Showtime, 3 p.m. ET).
UFC
theScore

Fedor destroys Johnson with walk-off KO at Bellator 269

Fedor Emelianenko scored a massive knockout win in his Russian homecoming. The legendary heavyweight finished Tim Johnson with a two-punch combination at the 1:46 mark of the first round in the Bellator 269 main event Saturday in Moscow. The stoppage marked Emelianenko's 40th victory as a professional MMA fighter. He...
UFC
MMAmania.com

Fedor Emelianenko would be ‘average at best’ in UFC by 2009, says Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier, a former two-division champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), is not buying the hype of prime Fedor Emelianenko. Emelianenko, the final PRIDE Heavyweight champion, takes on Timothy Johnson at Bellator 269, taking place inside VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia on Sat., Oct. 23 via Showtime. In a new video segment, Cormier challenged the upper-level potential of Emelianenko at the height of his career.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Fedor Emelianenko blasts UFC president Dana White: “He has no respect towards fighters”

MMA legend and current Bellator heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko blasted UFC president Dana White, saying “he has no respect towards fighters.”. Emelianenko is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, having fought for many of the top fight promotions in the sport’s history. The Russian currently stars for Bellator MMA, where this weekend he fights UFC veteran Tim Johnson in a heavyweight bout that headlines Bellator 269. There is a chance that this could be the final fight of Emelianenko’s incredible MMA career, and if it’s the case, then he would do so without having fought for the UFC. It’s arguably the biggest “what if” story in mixed martial arts history as Emelianenko was never able to prove his heavyweight greatness at the UFC level.
UFC
Sherdog

By The Numbers: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Timothy Johnson

Any Fedor Emelianenko appearance could be the last at this late stage of his career. The former Pride Fighting Championships heavyweight titleholder will shoulder the Bellator MMA marquee when he confronts Timothy Johnson in the Bellator 269 headliner on Saturday at VTB Arena in Moscow. Emelianenko has rattled off eight wins across his past 10 outings. He last fought at Bellator 237, where he put away Quinton Jackson with punches in the first round of their Dec. 29, 2019 pairing. Johnson, meanwhile, has won three of his past four bouts. The Ultimate Fighting Championship veteran last competed at Bellator 261, where he dropped a unanimous decision to Valentin Moldavsky in a failed bid to capture the interim heavyweight crown on June 25.
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

Bellator 269 results, highlights: Fedor Emelianenko scores brutal first-round knockout of Tim Johnson

Talk about a homecoming -- Fedor Emelianenko returned to Russia and fireworks ensued. Emelianenko (40-6, 1 NC) put on a vintage display of power punching to finish betting favorite Timothy Johnson via first-round knockout inside Moscow's VTB Arena on Saturday. The heavyweight bout served as the main event to Bellator 269 and the first fight for Emelianenko in his home country since 2016.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Fedor Emelianenko hints at return for another fight, calls Tim Johnson knockout ‘one of the most important wins in my career’

Fedor Emelianenko doesn’t sound ready to ride off into the sunset just yet. The legendary heavyweight capped off Bellator 269 on Saturday in Moscow, Russia with a stunning one-punch walkoff knockout against former interim title challenger Tim Johnson. It was a jaw-dropping victory for Emelianenko, who was competing in his...
