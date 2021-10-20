CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

2 Florida elementary teachers accused of stumbling into wrong house after drinking, shooting resident

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjqWl_0cXPKqnh00

VERO BEACH, Fla. (NEXSTAR) – Two newly hired physical education teachers at a Florida elementary school were arrested after the shooting of a man whose apartment they entered, thinking it belonged to someone else, following a night of drinking.

“Nothing good is happening after midnight,” said Sheriff Eric Flowers during a news conference. “These two guys are going out, they’re drinking at these bars, by 4 a.m. they’re involved in a shooting.”

LIVE: Partial human remains found during search for Brian Laundrie, reports say

The pair walked into the Vero Beach home around 4:40 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an arrest affidavit, one of the teachers mistakenly climbed into bed with the man, his wife and their baby, and the other teacher went to the bathroom before the male occupant of the house escorted them out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5qEz_0cXPKqnh00
Darius Cohen, left, and Akkua Hallback, right. (Source: Indian River County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Flowers said that the two men apparently thought they were at the home of a woman they had visited several hours earlier.

“Mr. Hallback went in and got back in the bed he thought was the young lady’s bed, but it was actually the couple’s bed,” Sheriff Flowers said of Akkua Hallback, 27, one of the teachers involved in the incident.

Adult film actress sentenced in Florida murder case

The arrest report says Darius Cohen, the other teacher, got into a scuffle with the male occupant while outside. The report says Cohen chased him and fired four shots, striking him once in the back.

The sheriff’s office said the man’s injury wasn’t life-threatening.

David Moore, the school district superintendent, said during the news conference that he fired both men from their teaching jobs last week.

Cohen, 26, is facing a charge of attempted felony murder. His fellow teacher, Akkua Hallback, 27, is facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Nexstar#Sheriff Flowers
Fox 46 Charlotte

Concord man falsely claimed toilet leak damaged his music equipment, officials say

FOX 46 CHARLOTTE – A Concord man is facing insurance fraud charges after falsely claiming his music recording equipment was damaged due to a toilet leak, the North Carolina Department of Insurance announced Wednesday. Concord resident Leon Lewis, 39, faces multiple charges including insurance fraud and obtaining property under false pretense. Investigators say betwen October […]
CONCORD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Concord man acquires renters’ insurance after toilet leak damages music equipment, makes false claim

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Concord man is facing insurance fraud charges after acquiring renters’ insurance only after a toilet leak damaged his music recording equipment, the North Carolina Department of Insurance announced on Wednesday. Leon Lewis, 39, of Concord, faces multiple charges including insurance fraud and obtaining property under false pretense. Investigators […]
CONCORD, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy