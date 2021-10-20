CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Why are Pennsylvanians not getting vaccinated? New survey gives reasons

By Spencer Lee
WTAJ
 6 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) With Pennsylvania over 70 percent vaccinated and President Joe Biden’s unveiling of plans to begin vaccinating children , the question remains: Why are people choosing to not get a COVID-19 vaccine?

QuoteWizard , the insurance comparison website, looked into Household Pulse Survey with statistics of unvaccinated from the U.S. Census Bureau to find out their concerns.

Government’s vax-or-test rule almost ready as nervous businesses wait

A total of 1,607,905 people were surveyed from Pennsylvania. In the commonwealth:

  • 52% are worried about side effects
  • 29% don’t believe they need it
  • 28% are waiting to see if it’s safe
  • 45% don’t trust COVID-19 vaccines
  • 43% don’t trust the government

People were allowed to choose multiple reasons, which is why the numbers don’t add up to 100 percent.

Mixing vaccine brands should be safe, expert says

A total of 37,819,675 U.S. residents were interviewed. Highlights from the national survey:

  • In September, 57 percent of people say they are concerned about side effects from getting the vaccine.
  • The number of unvaccinated people who don’t trust the vaccine is 45 percent.
  • Nearly 19 percent of people don’t think COVID-19 is a threat, down from 21 percent in September.
  • At 18 percent, people without health coverage have one of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy.

Comments / 264

PA Patriot0824
6d ago

I’m not getting vaccinated because I’ve already had covid and I survived just fine. Now I have antibodies produced by my body as God intended. Period end of story.

Reply(36)
116
Kristi Martinez
6d ago

the reason I'm not getting the shots nor my family wont, if the nurses and doctors are willing to give up their whole career over a shot what is that telling you

Reply(10)
102
Roses Ann Rain
6d ago

because of the secret ingredients ..n lies n lies n lies ..by those trying to in force ..upon our freedoms ..who don't care about our lives... n my bible tells me no..!!

Reply(14)
57
