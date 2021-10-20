Mastodon – “Sickle And Peace”

'WELCOME TO THE BLACK PARADE' ALMOST CUT FROM ALBUM: Gerard Way revealed to Travis Mills on Apple Music 1 that “Welcome to the Black Parade” almost didn’t make it on to My Chemical Romance’s third album, The Black Parade. According to the band’s frontman, the track didn’t have “really strong themes and titles” like the other songs on the album. He added, “Then I started to bring the concept into the musical side of things where I was like, ‘I want to call this Black Parade. I want there to be a parade on the record.’ Then we started to kind of breaking the song and then reconstructing it. It was around this time that I wrote the opening melody for piano that Rob played. Then once we re-approached it from the perspective of starting with a completely new introduction and a new way to start the song, it helped us fix the rest of it.” The song went on to become one of My Chemical Romance’s classic songs.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO