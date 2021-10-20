CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastodon – “Sickle And Peace”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMastodon are releasing a new album, Hushed And Grim, at the end of next...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

MetalSucks

Mastodon Release New Song “Sickle and Peace”

Mastodon have released “Sickle and Peace,” the latest single from their forthcoming album, Hushed and Grim. Putting this as politely as I know how: I do not care for not-heavy Mastodon, and other than the chorus, this is not-heavy Mastodon. It’s very much the same way I feel about not-heavy Opeth. To each their own! Follow your creative bliss! I’m just not feeling it.
MUSIC
wmmr.com

Talkin’ Rock with Troy Sanders of Mastodon and Moriah Formica from Plush

Lots to get to on this episode of Talkin’ Rock. Troy Sanders from Mastodon starts us up by talking about the upcoming release of their new album, Hushed and Grim. We talk about using a new producer and the high recommendation he got. He tells me why the album is so long, the unusual bass sound/solo on the TearDrinker song, their views on making videos and LOTS more.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Mastodon Address Deathly Emotions in Epic ‘Sickle and Peace’

Mastodon continue to roll out intriguing new music from their forthcoming Hushed and Grim album, due Oct. 29 via Reprise Records. The latest song to arrive takes listeners on a swirling, epic journey exploring heavy emotions related to death in "Sickle and Peace." The track clocks in at 6:12 and...
MUSIC
Stereogum

JennyLee – “Newtopia”

Warpaint bassist Jenny Lee Lindberg, who records her own music under the name JennyLee, has shared her first new solo single since her 2015 debut Right On!. “Newtopia” is the first installment of the new JennyLee Singles Club, through which she will release a series of limited edition 7-inch singles featuring her own abstract paintings as the cover artwork.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Rock Quick Hits: My Chemical Romance + Mastodon!

'WELCOME TO THE BLACK PARADE' ALMOST CUT FROM ALBUM: Gerard Way revealed to Travis Mills on Apple Music 1 that “Welcome to the Black Parade” almost didn’t make it on to My Chemical Romance’s third album, The Black Parade. According to the band’s frontman, the track didn’t have “really strong themes and titles” like the other songs on the album. He added, “Then I started to bring the concept into the musical side of things where I was like, ‘I want to call this Black Parade. I want there to be a parade on the record.’ Then we started to kind of breaking the song and then reconstructing it. It was around this time that I wrote the opening melody for piano that Rob played. Then once we re-approached it from the perspective of starting with a completely new introduction and a new way to start the song, it helped us fix the rest of it.” The song went on to become one of My Chemical Romance’s classic songs.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Deserta – “I’m So Tired”

Former Saxon Shore/Midnight Faces member Matthew Doty has announced a new album, Every Moment, Everything You Need. It’s the sophomore outing for his solo moniker Deserta, quick on the heels of the project’s debut last year. So far, he’s already shared one song from it, “Lost In The Weight.” Today, he’s back with another.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Mastodon stream reflective new single Sickle And Peace

Atlanta prog metal quartet Mastodon have streamed their brand new single, the reflective Sickle And Peace, which you can listen to below. It's taken from the band's upcoming album Hushed & Grim, the band's first new studio work for four years, which will be released through Reprise Records on October 29.
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Mastodon reveals atmospheric, time signature-skipping new single, Sickle and Peace

Mastodon have shared the third single from their upcoming studio effort Hushed and Grim, the eerily atmospheric Sickle and Peace. Hushed and Grim will be the Grammy Award-winning quartet’s eighth studio album and their first in four years – aside from 2020’s compilation effort – following 2017’s Emperor of the Sand.
MUSIC
