Special Olympics has taken another bold step to make sure their athletes are as comfortable as they can be when competing. You look good, you feel good. Then you can perform at your very best and win medals in Olympic competition. The top athletes in the world on the world’s biggest stages all tend to have the chic clothes to go with their talents. Big bold colors that send the message off the I am here to win this event no matter what.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO