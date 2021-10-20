CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VR treatment for lazy eye in children gets FDA approval

By Nicole Wetsman
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration approved a virtual reality-based treatment for children with the visual disorder amblyopia, or lazy eye, the company behind the therapy announced today. Patients watch modified TV shows or movies through a virtual reality headset to improve their vision. “We’re proud to be part of...

