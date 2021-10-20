CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The CFO's Guide to Unlocking Exponential Business Growth

By Entrepreneur Events
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a35xa_0cXPK4xQ00

Many companies perceive the role of the CFO as being all about numbers—aggregating, organizing, and presenting them so that the business can make accurate decisions. But the purview of the CFO is changing.

The modern CFO is breaking what was once more the traditional boundaries of their finance-based role to innovate and develop insight-driven strategies for growth. By using the best technologies to create the right processes and engage the right people, the CFO now leads the organization through providing vision and strategy in ways that spur exponential growth.

To uncover the strategies and tools that every financial leader should know moving into 2022 and beyond, join us for a free webinar called The CFO’s Guide to Unlocking Exponential Business Growth .

Register Now

Presented by Oracle NetSuite and produced by Entrepreneur , this conversation will feature insights from two influential leaders in this space: Thomas Sutter, a career Finance Director and Controller in the Centre of Excellence, Finance and Global Solutions at Oracle Netsuite, and Chantal Schutz, the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at mCloud Technologies Corp., a global AI growth company tackling some of the world’s most challenging energy problems. They will bring a combined 50+ years of experience and financial acumen to this webinar, moderated by Dynamic Communication author Jill Schiefelbein.

You’ll learn tips on how to unlock exponential growth, including:

  • How to juggle the traditional finance role responsibilities with the desire to create and present strategy.
  • Keys to using technology to leverage your team’s best talents and provide important data across the business.
  • Understanding automation, where it can be added, and how to get visibility on your processes.
  • Gaining an acute awareness of who your customers are, both internally and externally, and how to best serve them.
  • Merging an operational and steward mentality with a partnering and strategy mindset as a CFO, and what that means for your team and the business.

The CFO’s Guide to Unlocking Exponential Business Growth webinar will air Thursday November 18 at 3 p.m. EST | 12 p.m. PST.

Register Now

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Automation can go hand in hand with job growth, says this CFO

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. “I do have a problem with availability and cost of labor today. Can you help me with that?”. That’s a common question...
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Electrification of Automotive Industry Poised to Create Exponential Growth

Supply chain issues are having huge impacts across broad sectors of the global economy, but few are feeling it as tightly as the automotive industry, which is facing catastrophically short supplies of semiconductor chips on top of the generalized supply woes. It’s driving many auto makers to bring battery production back to their own countries in an effort to meet the demands of a rapidly growing market for electric vehicles.
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

Unlocking the Value of AI in Business Applications with ModelOps

Organizations have been investing in artificial intelligence capabilities for years to stay competitive, are hiring the best data scientist teams and are investing more and more in artificial intelligence and machine learning systems. However, implementing AI / ML models is not easy and the risk of failure is just around the corner. A solid methodology is needed to reduce this risk and enable companies to succeed.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Growth#Exponential Growth#Cfo#Oracle Netsuite#Mcloud Technologies Corp#Dynamic Communication
accountingtoday.com

Unlocking better business outcomes with PEOs

To stay resilient during these unpredictable times and beyond, small business clients are looking for efficient processes and expert guidance to respond to the various challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Attracting and retaining talent, managing a human resources department, onboarding new employees, administering payroll and other benefits programs...
SMALL BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Why Leading Brands Are Turning to Customization & Personalization Strategies to Drive Growth, Profitability

Leading companies are constantly looking for ways to driv I e growth, improve their bottom line and create a loyal customer base. In addition, the pandemic has caused a major surge in online consumer purchasing, providing tantalizing opportunities for new and old brands to reach their customers directly. But how can these companies stand out from their competitors? How can they differentiate while staying on brand? Is there a way to maintain margins and reduce discounting in the face of major supply chain disruptions? “To many brands, these problems may seem intractable or, at best, extremely difficult to overcome,” said Jud Barr,...
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

How E-commerce is Leveraging Deep Tech to Unlock Seamless Growth

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. For brands looking for scalability and seamless growth online, tech has emerged as a key factor because of its agility, efficiency and something brands can have control over and a sense of ownership in comparison to other growth drivers. When the pandemic hit us hard and mobility was limited, some businesses set up new brands, and went from zero to 10-figure revenue within a year.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Adsmovil Names Maria Twena CMO To Help Guide Company’s Marketing Efforts Amid Unprecedented Growth, Service Expansions

Adsmovil, a leading minority-owned and certified mobile advertising and digital media pioneer, announced it has tapped Maria Twena to become its first ever Chief Marketing Officer. An award-winning marketer with deep expertise in digital media, agency, tech, and branding, Twena joins Adsmovil in a moment of unprecedented growth and service...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Auto Disruption: First the Pandemic, Then Chips, Now This

Well, not all of the news can be good news. Just as we are seeing daylight with the microchip shortages and both cases and deaths from COVID-19 are slowing down, we have a new problem. And it is not only affecting the auto sector. It is affecting almost everything from food to deliveries and manufacturing. Parts and services are the next one-two punch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Entrepreneur

Is Fuel Tech a Good Green Energy Stock to Add to Your Portfolio?

The shares of Fuel Tech (FTEK), a provider of air pollution management technologies, are gaining momentum on increasing demand for environmentally sustainable green energy solutions. The company has secured a strong foothold in the industry, with disruptive product and service offerings. However, with negative profit margins, is FTEK a good bet now? Read more to find out.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy