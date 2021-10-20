CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WELP! Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting Survivor Files Lawsuit, Accuses Kenosha Officials Of Conspiring With Militia Members

By Zack Linly
Bossip
Bossip
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJ0Tx_0cXPJkmm00

We all know that Kenosha shooter, militia fanboy, and MAGA sweetheart Kyle Rittenhouse is the de facto poster child for how white privilege works.

Sure, he’s been arrested and is standing trial for murder , but in what other scenario could you imagine a juvenile accused of killing two people and seriously injuring a third with an AK-47 he was carrying illegally would be supported and even praised by right-wing pundits , MAGA demonstrators , police officers and the then-president of the United States ? What non-white person with Rittenhouse’s list of charges would not only receive bail but have a judge acting like nothing happened after he violated the conditions of his bail?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnprA_0cXPJkmm00

Source: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty

The special treatment shown to Rittenhouse and other militia MAGAts appears to be the center of a lawsuit filed last week by Gaige Grosskreutz, the only survivor of Rittenhouse’s “alleged” shooting rampage carried out in Kenosha during protests over the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake .

According to BuzzFeed News , the federal lawsuit doesn’t name Rittenhouse as a defendant, but it does name the city of Kenosha, Sheriff David Beth, and the former and current police chiefs in alleging that “law enforcement officers and white nationalist militia persons discussed and coordinated strategy” that led to protesters being shot by the teen with the illegal gun and the Great Value Batman hero complex.

“It was not a mistake that Kyle Rittenhouse would kill two people and maim a third on that evening,” the lawsuit stated. “It was a natural consequence of the actions of the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha Sherriff’s [ sic ] office in deputizing a roving militia to ‘protect property’ and ‘assist in maintaining order.'”

The lawsuit claims that Kenosha authorities partnered up with militia members despite being fully aware of social media posts by militia groups that showed a clear intention to cause deadly violence.

These posts reportedly include one on the Facebook page of a self-proclaimed militia group called Kenosha Guard —basically, the Justice League for white supremacists, gun nuts and people who think falling into a rain puddle counts as a bath—that called for “patriots willing to take up arms and defend our City tonight against the evil thugs.”

The post inspired hundreds of violent replies, including one commenter who wrote, “ Counter protest? Nah. I fully plan to kill looters and rioters tonight. I have my suppressor on my AR, these fools won’t even know what hit them,” according to the lawsuit.

An attorney for Beth and Kenosha County, Samuel C. Hall, said in a statement that he plans to file a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed claiming that it “fails to acknowledge that Mr. Grosskreutz was himself armed with a firearm when he was shot and Mr. Grosskreutz failed to file this lawsuit against the person who actually shot him.”

Obviously, Hall is relying on the courts to ignore the fact that, regardless of Grosskreutz being armed, he was not charged with crimes related to doing anything unlawful with his legal firearm. It’s funny how some folks get really convenient when deciding when and for whom the Second Amendment should apply.

It’s also weird that an attorney would suggest Rittenhouse be named in a lawsuit that specifically and clearly relates to the actions of legal authorities, not the shooter.

Anyway, the degree of white privilege favoring Rittenhouse and others was mentioned explicitly in the suit, and zero lies were told.

“If a Black person had approached police with an assault rifle, offering to patrol the streets with the police, he most likely would have been shot dead,” the suit stated. “If a Black child had shot three citizens with an assault rifle and was seen walking away from the scene of the shooting with the assault rifle in hand, while other citizens yelled he was an active shooter, he would have been shot dead.”

Let’s be real: Jacob Blake was shot by a cop seven times for doing far less than what Rittenhouse did.

The privilege is real.

Comments / 37

Donald Vogt
5d ago

according to what I have seen as far as the actual shooting and the pictures the person who is accusing Kyle Rittenhouse of shooting him he himself had a drawn gun out so with all due respect I'll Rittenhouse shot him in self-defense

Reply(3)
11
Jerry Williamson
6d ago

the only question I have is why that convicted felon who was photographed holding a pistol is not in prison right now.

Reply(1)
11
Trumps bastard son
6d ago

mommy heated up some hot pockets and then dropped her little man off to be a vigilante.Now the coward punk is going to prison.I just hope he get put in general population

Reply(3)
8
Related
New York Post

Kyle Rittenhouse was justified in shooting victims, expert claims in court

Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people in Wisconsin during unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, was justified in opening fire because the victims tried to wrestle his gun away, a self-defense expert testified at a court hearing Tuesday. .”A citizen in that position, given those indicators, would it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAY Green Bay

Man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse files federal lawsuit against police

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A man who was shot in the arm by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin has filed a federal lawsuit alleging police did nothing to prevent the violence. Rittenhouse shot Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz during the protest in Kenosha...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Militia Groups#Maga#Anadolu Agency#Getty Images Getty#Buzzfeed News
wgtd.org

Viral Comment Towards Militia To Be Allowed At Rittenhouse Trial

(WGTD)--- “We appreciate you guys.. we really do,” the remark made by police officers towards militia members and viewed millions of times on social media, led Kyle Rittenhouse to believe his actions may have been warranted so says his defense. Defense Attorney Corey Chirafisi argued during a motion hearing in...
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse victim sues, claims Kenosha police conspired with vigilantes

The lone surviving victim of a deadly August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is suing the city and its leaders, claiming police conspired with vigilantes. Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, was volunteering as a medic for the Black Lives Matter movement when Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, shot him in the arm during the second night of civil unrest in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, following the police shooting of a 29-year-old Black man, Jacob Blake.
KENOSHA, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Judge in Kyle Rittenhouse case denies motions filed by prosecutors, allows defense’s use-of-force expert to testify at trial

A judge on Monday denied multiple motions filed by prosecutors, including one asking the judge to block Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers from referring to the three men he shot as “looters” or “rioters.” The judge also allowed the defense’s use-of-force expert to testify at trial next week. Kenosha County Assistant District...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Who is the judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial?

KENOSHA, Wis. — The trial for Kyle Rittenhouse will begin in less than one week, and the judge presiding over it has made nationwide headlines before. Rittenhouse claimed he shot three men in self-defense in August 2020, killing two of them during unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rittenhouse Kenosha protest shootings court hearing week before trial

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - Kyle Rittenhouse is expected in court in Kenosha County Monday, Oct. 25. Rittenhouse, 18, of Antioch, Illinois, is charged with killing two protesters during unrest in Kenosha in 2020. A judge will hear testimony from a use-of-force expert in the case with the trial scheduled to...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy