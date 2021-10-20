CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Paula Newsome On Playing Max Roby On ‘CSI: Vegas’: ‘It’s An Amazing Opportunity’

CBS Seattle
CBS Seattle
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrddX_0cXPJi1K00

(CBS) – CSI: Vegas returns with their third episode tonight at 10:00PM ET/PT on CBS and also available to stream with Paramount+. Paula Newsome stars as the new head of the CSI Crime Lab in this new series that takes the franchise back to its Las Vegas roots.

CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to Newsome about the show’s early success and what’s in store for viewers tonight.

MW- Paula, good to see you! How are you?

PN- I’m good, thank you very much. How are you?

MW- I’m doing well over here, excited to talk to you today! Right off the bat what does it mean to you to be a part of the CSI franchise?

PN- You know it’s one of the things that you never imagined happening. You imagine getting all kinds of phone calls but you don’t imagine getting cold calls to be a lead on the next CSI reboot. I’m just very, very grateful. It’s an amazing opportunity.

MW- But you did get that call, what was your reaction in that moment?

PN- You know, I took a picture of myself because I was so shocked. I just took a picture of my expression and I looked like that little kid from Home Alone .

MW- Hands on the face and everything?

PN- Exactly. [Laughs]

MW- CSI: Vegas has the benefit of having a few cast members from CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. How much of a help has it been to lean on those folks who have been through this before?

PN- So very, very helpful. They bring such a wealth of expertise from many years and it’s amazing.

MW- What’s the reception like been from fans who have been waiting for this series to return?

PN- I was a little nervous but I will tell you they have been so excited and so welcoming. People are very excited that the shows back and now to have Max as the head of the lab is awesome.

MW- What are some of your favorite things about Max as a character?

PN- She’s a good person. My belief is that she decided to be head of the lab because the science that they do is so very important to her. At heart she’s a scientist. that’s who she is at heart.

Taking on this responsibility to be the head of the lab is about Maxine just wanting to put her big wings around an organization.

MW- We’re all very excited to see that continue to unfold tonight. Paula, it’s been great to speak with you, thank you so much for the time and all the best moving forward!

PN- Thank you so much, take care.

CSI: Vegas airs Wednesday nights at 10:00PM ET/PT on CBS and available to stream with Paramount+ . Check your local listings for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

'CSI: Vegas' Star William Petersen and His Wife of Nearly 20 Years Keep a Low Profile

In Episode 1 of the spinoff CSI: Vegas, audiences got a quick glimpse of Gil Grissom (William Petersen). William starred in the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and now the 68-year-old is reprising his role and reuniting with his onscreen wife Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox). Throughout their relationship in the series, Grissom and Sidle had their fair share of ups and downs. At the beginning of their romance, they were dating secretly, then they got married and later separated.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is Melissa Ponzio coming back to Chicago Fire?

When it comes to Chicago Fire, there is no shortage of incredible couples at the heart of the show’s central storylines or for fans to root for. However, that doesn’t mean that every couple on the show receives equal airtime. While couples like Stellaride and Brettsey often get ample amounts...
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

Why So Many Stars Left The CSI Franchise

"CSI" fans rejoiced in March 2021, when CBS announced that the crime drama, which originally ended in 2015, would be revived during the 2021-2022 TV season. Per the official synopsis, "CSI: Vegas" would feature "a brilliant new team of investigators" who "must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City" after an "existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab" appears.
TV SERIES
Albia Newspapers

‘Guiding Light’ & ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Michael Tylo Dies at 72

Soap star Michael Tylo has died. The actor, who appeared in Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless, was 72. Tylo’s passing was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where he was a film professor. His cause of death wasn’t disclosed. Over the years, the actor made an impression on viewers through roles on soaps like the aforementioned Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless as well as General Hospital, All My Children, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Another World.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Weiss
cartermatt.com

NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Where are Nell and Eric? Have they left?

Where are Nell and Eric on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13? If you come into the premiere tonight wondering about this, we are more than happy to help. If you missed the end of last season, then you missed pretty much everything that happened with Barrett Foa and Renee Felice Smith’s characters. Over the past couple of years Eric Beale became enormously successful away from NCIS, and in the finale decided to finally move forward by opening up his office in Tokyo. Not only that, but he asked Nell to join him. She spent a big chunk of the past season wondering if she really should be the boss but realized that her path was elsewhere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Is Dr. Robbins Making a Comeback in 'CSI: Vegas'? We Sure Hope So

It has been more than two decades since CSI: Crime Scene Investigation premiered on network television and gave us a glimpse into the world of forensic science. Following the show’s debut, several critically acclaimed spinoffs were born. Article continues below advertisement. Although CSI: Miami and CSI: NY received rave reviews...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csi#Las Vegas#Paramount#The Csi Crime Lab#Pn#Crime Scene Investigation
FanSided

How to watch CSI: Vegas Episode 2 live online

Gil Grissom is back, and he’s there to help a friend in need who may or may not be guilty. Don’t miss a beat of CSI: Vegas Episode 2 tonight on CBS. Just how well do Grissom and Sara know David Hodges? That’s something they need to figure out during CSI: Vegas Episode 2. Sara has to be honest, though. How much do they really know anyone?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

CSI: Vegas Recap: Gil 'Bugs' Out! Plus, Catherine's Tie to the Upgraded Lab

This week on CSI: Vegas, Gil Grissom returned to the fold, doing what he does best: following the evidence and workshopping Hallmark card-like idioms about science being the only knowable truth. Coming off the orchestrated reveal that the OG team’s trace evidence guy, David Hodges, had been tampering with/manufacturing evidence in a makeshift storage unit “lab,” Sara was rarin’ to prove a frame job while Gil prefers to face the actual facts. “Science will tell us if how things look is how things are,” and all. Sara gets word that Hodges has self-surrendered to the PD, where he faces dozens of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Young Sheldon Stages Coach Reunion: Bill Fagerbakke Joins Craig T. Nelson on CBS Comedy — Watch Sneak Peek

Hayden and Dauber together again! Coach‘s Craig T. Nelson and Bill Fagerbakke are reunited on Thursday’s episode of Young Sheldon (CBS, 8/7c) — and TVLine has your exclusive first look. The reunion comes 24 years after the conclusion of the long-running ABC sitcom, and 17 years after Nelson and Fagerbakke last appeared on screen together in an episode of CBS’ The District. “It’s been wonderful having Bill Fagerbakke come play with us,” executive producer Steve Molaro tells TVLine. “Craig T. was thrilled to work with Bill again. When I touched base with Craig about it beforehand, he was immediately into it. Having...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Ratings: The Equalizer Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ The Equalizer this Sunday drew 7.5 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, ticking up in both measures week-to-week. Opening CBS’ night, 60 Minutes (10.1 mil/1.4) scored Sunday’s best non-NFL numbers, as it does. On the drama side, NCIS: Los Angeles (5.6 mil/0.6) and SEAL Team‘s penultimate CBS episode (3.6 mil/0.4) were steady. NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage averaged 12 mil and a 3.3, down from last week’s prelim numbers. Elsewhere: THE CW | Legends of the Hidden Temple (340K/0.1) ticked up, while a pair of Masters of Illusion reruns (270K/0.1) improved on the shelved Killer...
NFL
CBS Detroit

Gerald McRaney On Admiral Kilbride Taking Over ‘NCIS: LA’: ‘Things Will Be Done His Way Or Not At All’

(CBS) – NCIS: LA is back with a brand-new episode, “Indentured,” coming Sunday, October 24th starting at 9:30PM ET/PT on CBS and available to stream with Paramount+. CBS’ Matt Weiss spoke to Gerald McRaney (Hollace Kilbride) about becoming a series regular, NCIS: LA‘s staying power and what to expect from Sunday night’s new episode.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

CSI: Vegas (Season 1 Episode 3) “Under the Skin” trailer, release date

Grissom and Sara’s investigation into charges against David Hodges heats up as Internal Affairs joins the hunt. Also, pressure rises for the CSIs when a video game developer’s body is found floating in a fountain before a huge gaming tournament. This episode was directed by Nathan Hope and written by...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘CSI: Vegas’: Gil Grissom Gets Back in the Mix in Episode 2

Gil Grissom is back, baby. On the new episode of CSI: Vegas, which aired Oct. 13, former trace evidence expert from the original CSI team David Hodges was revealed as a piece of the who’s-setting-up-the-crime-lab puzzle. Hodges was allegedly tampering with and manufacturing evidence in a storage unit. Sara Sidle was quick to assume a frame-up, but Grissom preferred the facts, thanks.
TV SERIES
CBS Seattle

CBS Seattle

Seattle, WA
263
Followers
185
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News

 https://seattle.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy