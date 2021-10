The Denver Nuggets (2-1) have started the season strong, and they’re going to look to keep up their winning ways in a Western Conference that figures to be a crowded group of playoff contenders. Tonight, they’ll match up with the Utah Jazz (2-0) for the first time this season. The Jazz and the Nuggets has been one of the NBA’s best rivalries over the last few seasons. Including the playoffs, the two sides are nearly even in wins and losses head to head with the Nuggets holding a narrow 13 to 12 edge thanks to their Game 7 win in the first round of the 2020 playoffs.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO