High school football: Week 8 capsules

Don’t forget about: Medina, Amherst Steele, Avon Lake. What to watch for: In no real surprise here, St. Edward is the team favorite, led by senior Thomas Hoffman, Adam Mocho and Ian Harrington, as they rank fifth in the Division I boys state poll and in the Avon Lake Early Bird Invitational at Lorain County Community College earlier in the season, St. Edwards won with a team score of 35…The Amherst Steele dynamic duo of Ty Perez and Luke Bowlsby will look to place high in this talented field…Brunswick is always tough to beat with two of the top runners in the state Evan Jarold and Alex Keller…Avon Lake is looking to keep the momentum rolling after their recent SWC championship win….Luke Ondracek is also In the field from Walsh Jesuit…this is a loaded field with talent and it will be interesting to see how it shakes out…there will be eight team and 32 individual qualifiers…

AVON LAKE, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO