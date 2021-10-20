CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

High school football: Week 8 capsules

By Russell Hedges
bossierpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRECORDS: Parkway 4-3, 2-2 1-5A; Natchitoches Central 6-1, 3-1 LAST WEEK: Parkway def. Airline 34-17, Natchitoches Central lost to Captain Shreve 31-20 PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers No. 18 in Class 5A power rankings … Ron Richmond and Jaylan White combined for 363 yards rushing and four touchdowns last week … Panthers rallied...

bossierpress.com

Middle school football: Greenacres, Elm Grove, Cope, Haughton post victories

Greenacres, Elm Grove, Cope and Haughton won middle school games Tuesday as the season resumed following the fall break. In eighth-grade district games, Greenacres defeated Benton 32-8 at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium and Cope defeated Rusheon 36-0 at Memorial Stadium. In non-district games, Haughton fell to North DeSoto 20-0 at North DeSoto and Elm Grove downed Webster 38-8 in Minden.
ELM GROVE, LA
bossierpress.com

Haughton High adds three to Football Hall of Fame

Haughton High School has added three members to its Football Hall of Fame. They are former head coach Rodney Guin, running back/linebacker Alja Delaney and running back/linebacker Marlon Seets. Guin led the Buccaneer from 2000-2015. In his 16 seasons he compiled a 126-57 record. The 126 wins are the most...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Sub-varsity football: Airline sweeps Benton in freshman and JV games

The Airline Vikings swept the Benton Tigers in freshman and JV games Monday at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. The Vikings won the freshman game 14-0 and the junior varsity game 22-20. Airline’s Deshun McNeely scored a rushing touchdown in the freshman game. Elijah Dollar tossed a touchdown pass...
BENTON, LA
Morning Journal

High school cross country district preview capsule

Don’t forget about: Medina, Amherst Steele, Avon Lake. What to watch for: In no real surprise here, St. Edward is the team favorite, led by senior Thomas Hoffman, Adam Mocho and Ian Harrington, as they rank fifth in the Division I boys state poll and in the Avon Lake Early Bird Invitational at Lorain County Community College earlier in the season, St. Edwards won with a team score of 35…The Amherst Steele dynamic duo of Ty Perez and Luke Bowlsby will look to place high in this talented field…Brunswick is always tough to beat with two of the top runners in the state Evan Jarold and Alex Keller…Avon Lake is looking to keep the momentum rolling after their recent SWC championship win….Luke Ondracek is also In the field from Walsh Jesuit…this is a loaded field with talent and it will be interesting to see how it shakes out…there will be eight team and 32 individual qualifiers…
AVON LAKE, OH
bossierpress.com

High school football: Parkway rally against Natchitoches Central comes up short; Haughton falls to undefeated Shreve

Don’t be deceived by the 38-21 final score. The Parkway Panthers’ loss to the Natchitoches Central Chiefs Thursday night at Turpin Stadium was much closer than that. An 11-yard pass touchdown from Cade Josting to Ron Richmond followed by a Richmond two-point conversion run got the Panthers within 25-21 with 9:20 left in the game.
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

