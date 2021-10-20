Karl-Anthony Towns reveals weird way he gets pumped for games

Karl-Anthony Towns has a specific ritual to get himself pumped for games. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Professional athletes have different ways of getting juiced before games. Some like listening to certain music. Others prefer a more quiet setting to keep their nerves in check.

Karl-Anthony Towns, on the other hand, has a specific ritual that takes the "get pumped" routine to a whole new level.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star told Blue Wire's Dane Moore his pregame regimen includes — get this — watching two gorillas fight to the death.

"I really have just been watching two gorillas fight before every game," Towns said. "I've been addicted to that. I want to see who is the best in the laws of nature."

It isn't clear how Towns got into watching the seemingly violent vids in the first place. But he did explain that envisioning himself as one of the apes gets him into the "fighting spirit."

"I'm (getting) out alive," he said. "Someone gotta die. Ain't gonna be me."

Towns led the Timberwolves with 24.8 points per game last season. So if watching angry nature videos is what gets him into a game-day mindset, his teammates likely aren't going to complain.

Minnesota kicks off its regular season on Wednesday night against the visiting Houston Rockets.