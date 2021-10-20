Brew Your Own Spooky Vibes With This Boiling Witch's Cauldron DIY

To get your home in the Thanksgiving spirit, go for fall's halo effect. We took a cue from the season's naturally gorgeous color scheme, conjuring its gleaming coppers and golds, radiant reds, and earthy oranges to create striking (and strikingly simple) décor ideas that lend light and warmth to any setting. For example, transform a plain grapevine wreath into a special-occasion stunner with a few chic additions, including dried bunny tails, sora pods (we painted the insides gold), and autumn "flowers" sewn out of earthy-toned velvet—here's the how-to. And since these supplies (and those from the rest of our autumnal projects, below) are made out of long-lasting materials—from dried leaves and pods to rich velvets—you can display them year after year.
