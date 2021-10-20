CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

This Simple Chart Shows When to Expect the Next Stock Market Correction

koamnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 has nearly doubled in value since the current bull market in March 2020. What it hasn’t done in those nearly 19 months, however, is a selloff of at least 10% — or what’s known as a market correction. In 29 of the past 50 years, the...

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

This Monster Stock Is Set to Crush the Market Over the Next 5 Years

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is an adtech company. Its platform leans on artificial intelligence to help advertisers deliver, measure, and optimize data-driven campaigns. More importantly, its programmatic tools automate the ad-buying process, helping clients operate more efficiently. Unlike Alphabet's Google and Facebook, the companies that currently dominate the digital ad...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

The Oracle of Omaha has created over $600 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since 1965. Despite owning stakes in nearly four dozen companies, just 10 stocks make up 87% of Berkshire's $329.7 billion investment portfolio. When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Robinhood, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Futures are wavering as investors await results from more of the biggest U.S. companies. Here’s what we’re watching ahead of Wednesday’s action:. Coca-Cola KO 0.44% shares jumped 2.9% premarket after the beverage maker reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations and raised its full-year earnings growth view. McDonald’s...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Correction#The Stock Market#Stock Prices#Lpl Financial#The Federal Reserve#Betterment
The Motley Fool

This Bank Stock Is Up Nearly 400% From Pandemic Lows and Still a Buy

Discover Financial has recovered impressively from its pandemic lows, but still trades at a single-digit earnings multiple. A post-earnings sell-off seems overdone, opening up a compelling entry point for investors. Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) sold off after the company's recent earnings report, but it's confusing as to why....
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Fiserv stock dives after earnings to pace S&P 500 decliners

Fiserv Inc.'s stock is currently the biggest laggard in the S&P 500 Wednesday after the financial-technology company discussed the loss of a large processing customer during its earnings call and gave some more muted commentary around the current quarter than some were expecting.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

7 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

The best growth stocks to buy for the rest of the year have strong track records and promising futures. These are the top growth stocks to buy for the remainder of 2021. As markets enter the final months of the year, 2021 has largely been defined by macroeconomic factors like a recovering jobs market, the impact of fiscal stimulus and easy-money monetary policies, the rise of inflation, and slow but steady progress against the pandemic. These variables have helped stimulate asset prices and stocks are having a good year, with the S&P 500 up 21% to date. That said, some growth stocks have been pressured by rising rates, leading some to question whether growth investing will finally take a back seat to value investing. No company is immune from larger economic forces, but the following companies all have robust and improving businesses that look primed to thrive long-term – irrespective of how the pandemic progresses or how interest rates move. Here's a look at seven of the best growth stocks to buy.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Markets Hit Records; Is This Red-Hot Crypto Stock Next?

Stock markets climbed, with several indexes reaching new records. Prospects for cryptocurrency investments are looking better than ever. Investors didn't waste any time on Monday, continuing to push the stock market higher, building on gains from the past week. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) was the only index not to close at a record high, but it posted the biggest gains, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) managed to set new records even with more modest increases on Monday.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow transports fall for first time in 10 trading days

The Dow Jones Transportation Average slumped 116 points, or 0.7%, with 16 of 20 components losing ground, to put the index on track for the first decline in 10 trading sessions. The nine-day win streak that is set to snap was the longest since the 11-day stretch of gains that ended on Aug. 12, 2020. The Dow transports' biggest decliner was Ryder System Inc.'s stock , which slumped 5.1%, the biggest one-day drop in eight months, even after the truck rental company beat third-quarter profit and revenue expectations and raised its full-year outlook. The biggest gainer was Norfolk Southern Corp.'s stock , which rose 1.1% after the railroad operator reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The other three Dow transport gainers were shares of other railroad components, those of CSX Corp. , Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Corp. . While the Dow transports dropped, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Long-dated Treasury yields on track for biggest daily drop in over 3 months

Long-dated Treasury yields on Wednesday were experiencing the biggest slide in months, with buying in long-dated bond yields fueled by concerns about the economic outlook, against expectations that the Federal Reserve will commence the reduction of monthly asset purchases, as early as next week, with an eye toward eventually hiking interest rates, which currently stand at a range between 0% and 0.25%. The 10-year Treasury note yield was 8.3 basis points lower at around 1.538% at last check Wednesday, compared with its 3 p.m. Eastern Time levels. The daily slide for the benchmark Treasury rate, used to price everything from mortgages to car loans, would mark the steepest one-day slide since July 19, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Meanwhile, the 30-year Treasury bond rate was at 1.953%, off 9.8 basis points, which would also mark its sharpest yield slide since July 19.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

Even with the stock market near an all-time high, long-term investors can still find deals. On Thursday, Oct. 21, the widely followed S&P 500 did what it's done more than four dozen times this year: It hit a new all-time closing high. Since bottoming out during the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the S&P 500 has more than doubled in value.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy