San Angelo ISD to host Immunization Clinic at Lincoln Middle School Saturday, October 23rd

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD will host an optional immunization clinic in partnership with Shannon

Medical Center to provide SAISD families accessible opportunities for middle school students to get Texas-required immunizations Saturday, October 23rd from 9:00 am to noon at Lincoln Middle School (255 Lake View Heroes Drive, San Angelo, Texas 76903), according to a release on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

According to the release, Texas law states immunizations must be up to date for a student to attend school. It is the responsibility of the parent/guardian to provide the updated records to their child’s campus.

Immunizations that will be available on-site at the clinics include TDAP and Meningococcal (MCV4), required for 7th graders in Texas, as well as opportunities for optional Flu and COVID-19 vaccines for students 12 years of age and older.

Students/families can attend immunization clinics at any campus. It does not have to be their home campus.

Additional details include:

No pre-registration is required, and walk-ins are welcome

A parent or guardian must accompany students, and will need to sign consent paperwork prior to immunizations

Please bring picture IDs, student shot records and insurance cards. Picture ID must be presented to receive immunizations

Payment information: Please bring insurance information if you plan to get your student TDAP and Meningococcal (MCV4) immunizations. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and Flu vaccinations are $35 if no insurance. Personal checks and insurance accepted (no cash or credit cards). If you are submitting insurance, no payment is required at the time of service, but you must bring your insurance card.

Please bring insurance information if you plan to get your student TDAP and Meningococcal (MCV4) immunizations. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and Flu vaccinations are $35 if no insurance. Personal checks and insurance accepted (no cash or credit cards). If you are submitting insurance, no payment is required at the time of service, but you must bring your insurance card. Shannon staff will administer the immunizations

For the Covid-19 Vaccine: Vaccine available: Pfizer, two-dose vaccine. Vaccine is free, and no form of payment will be necessary. The decision to elect to be vaccinated is the individual’s decision.

For more information on immunization requirements, visit www.saisd.org/immunizations . Click here for a listing of vaccination sites in town for your consideration. You can also download the 2021-2022 Texas Minimum State Vaccine Requirements for students grades K–12 from the Texas Department of State Health Services website. For questions or concerns about immunizations or the immunization clinics at our SAISD middle schools, please contact your child’s school nurse at the campus they attend:

Glenn Middle School: Wendi Polhemus at wendi.polhemus@saisd.org

Lone Star Middle School: Ashley Springer at ashley.springer@saisd.org

Lincoln Middle School: Sean Godfrey at sean.godfrey@saisd.org

SAISD is partnering with Shannon to provide this opportunity to families for convenience and accessibility. The health, safety and well-being of our students, staff and San Angelo Community continues to be our guiding priority. We appreciate the support and collaboration with Shannon Medical Center in providing this opportunity to our SAISD families. To stay up-to-date on San Angelo ISD, please visit the SAISD website at

www.saisd.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

