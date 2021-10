Late October to me feels like a visit to the eye doctor, when the optometrist is zeroing in on your vision. No. 20 Penn State’s visit to No. 5 Ohio State may do the trick regarding the Buckeyes. Are they as good as they have looked the past couple of weeks? Was that the result of inferior competition? An optimist would say Ohio State has won five consecutive games since losing at home to No. 7 Oregon. A realist would point out that those five opponents are a collective 14-22 and that only Maryland (4-3) has a winning record. Given that Penn State (5-2) has lost two in a row and quarterback Sean Clifford might be playing hurt, I’m not sure how much a Buckeyes victory would mean here, either.

