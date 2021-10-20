CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Voice’ Fans Have ‘Chills’ Watching Singers Put ‘Heart and Soul’ Into This Battle Last Night

By Shelby Scott
 6 days ago
It’s been an exciting season so far on NBC’s “The Voice,” but last night’s episode was definitely one for the books. Two of Team Legend’s singers battled it out heart and soul singing their rendition of Luther Vandross’ “Here and Now.” Check out the memorable performance below.

Even if you don’t watch “The Voice,” there’s no doubt that the two above contestants pack a punch when it comes to their vocals. The battling duo, Jonathan Moutan and Paris Winningham, struck the hearts of audiences live and streaming, not to mention the iconic coaches of “The Voice.”

Across Twitter, “The Voice” fans shared their love following the performance, claiming the rendition of the song resulted in chills.

More than anything, John Legend’s fellow hosts highlighted the vibrato of both singers’ voices, pointing to the way in which they give depth to the notes throughout the song. They also highlighted the duo’s equality in the textures of their voices, making Legend’s decision that much harder.

Ultimately, Legend chose Paris, the only real distinction being the singer’s physical energy throughout the performance. However, just because Paris won did not mean the other talented contestant saw an end to his time on “The Voice.” During the segment, footage captures Judge Ariana Grande insisting Blake Shelton needs to steal him for his team. Without hesitation, the country star does just that, soon revealing he had intentions to steal whichever of the artists lost the competition.

So as the pair’s reign on “The Voice” continues, we look forward to more awe-inspiring renditions from both of last night’s contestants.

‘The Voice’ Battle Rounds Leave Judges Torn

“The Voice” judge John Legend faced some serious trouble last night trying to decide between contestants Paris Winningham and Jonathan Mouton. However, he’s not the only judge to have encountered some major conflict during last night’s episode.

While unfortunately for losing the contestant, John Mouton, his time with John Legend as the coach came to an end. Although, thanks to Blake Shelton‘s remaining steal following his performance, the country star snatched him up for his own team without hesitation.

Meanwhile, “The Voice” host Kelly Clarkson faced some difficulty of her own. Last night’s battle rounds saw the pop star pit 14- and 15-year-old sisters Marie and Macie Cunningham against contestant Parker McKay. Together, the three artists completed a rendition of “It’s My Party” by Lesley Gore, but with a unique spin.

In the end, fellow coach Blake Shelton proved unhelpful in Clarkson’s difficult decision. “How do you not instantly fall in love with these two?” the country star asked of his friend and cohost. In the end, Clarkson did choose to keep the Cunningham sisters though “The Voice” fans were sad to see McKay go.

Next week begins “The Voice” knockout rounds, which only promise to be more challenging and thrilling. For more updates, check back here Outsiders.

