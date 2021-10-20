CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Joshua continues his search for a new trainer in America with former world heavyweight champion seen at the gyms of Ronnie Shields, Virgil Hunter and Eddie Reynoso amid doubts over the future of Rob McCracken

By Jeff Powell
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Anthony Joshua is scouring America for a new trainer who might help him retrieve the world heavyweight titles he lost in a wretched performance against Oleksandr Usyk last month.

Already he has been seen at work in the gyms of three elite trainers in the US - Ronnie Shields, Virgil Hunter and Eddie Reynoso.

The future of Rob McCracken - who guided Joshua to his Olympic gold medal as well as the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts and remains head coach of the highly successful GB boxing team - is unclear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDQDw_0cXPGcXv00
Anthony Joshua is scouring America for a new trainer who might help him retrieve his titles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qlgu7_0cXPGcXv00
The future of Rob McCracken - who has guided Joshua's boxing career so far - remains unclear

But a storm of criticism has been brewing about the inert role of Joshua's corner-men as his world fell apart in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

That pressure on McCracken has been intensified by a scathing critique from Frank Warren, promoter of his unbeaten and seemingly now invincible WBC world champion Tyson Fury.

Warren, having seen the Gypsy King transform himself from a master of the noble art of self defence into the blood-and-thunder slayer of the Deontay Wilder monster puncher, says: 'AJ's corner was terrible. He was losing rounds but they were telling him to keep doing what he was doing instead of urging him to go for the knock-out he desperately needed. But then I was never a big fan of McCracken.'

That misreading of the disaster unfolding showed in Joshua's disbelieving, mouth-agape face as Usyk's hand was raised in inevitable, overwhelming, unanimous victory.

AJ has less than six months in which to effect a sea-change from passive to aggressive for the return fight in late March or early April.

The way Fury reinvented himself by turning to SugarHill Steward - nephew of late and legendary trainer Emanuel Steward - to bring in their Kronk Gym knock 'em out mentality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFG8B_0cXPGcXv00
He has been at the US gyms of three trainers including Eddie Reynoso (L) and Virgil Hunter (R)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBk7A_0cXPGcXv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZnpY_0cXPGcXv00
Ronnie Shields went through footage of the Usyk fight with Joshua and offered him advice

Of the initial possibilities for the task the much respected Shields is oft-described as a former trainer of Mike Tyson but is first to admit: 'I don't count Tyson on my resume because the only fight I trained him for was against Lennox Lewis when he was no longer the same Iron Mike and we all know how that went.'

Tyson's most notable trainers were his fabled father figure Cus D'Amato, Kevin Rooney and Teddy Atlas. But Shields' current cast list in Texas includes the world champion Charlo brothers and multi-division titlist Erislandy Lara.

Virgil Hunter came to fame with Olympic gold medallist and long-reigning world champion Andre Ward, attracted British interest when working with Amir Khan at his San Francisco Bay gym and is now tending to Joshua Buatsi, who is managed by AJ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6ZVw_0cXPGcXv00
Joshua was filmed talking to Shields, Mike Tyson's former coach, during their training session
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44QNSG_0cXPGcXv00
AJ put some work in after watching footage of his defeat by Usyk in London last month

The most intriguing meetings have been in San Diego with Eddie Reynoso, trainer of Mexico's world No 1 pound-for-pound champion Canelo Alvarez. Reynoso is overseeing also the rebuilding of Andy Ruiz Jr, who inflicted Joshua's first defeat but turned up for the rematch looking like Billy Bunter after months of partying, tequila-swigging and taco-devouring.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn says: 'AJ will do whatever it takes to find out why he fought the way he did against Usyk and try to put it right.'

Whoever Joshua persuades to take him on will have his work cut out. The surrender by KO to Ruiz appears to have knocked the stuffing as well as the belts out of him. Maybe another rematch in the making, there?

Warren would advise Joshua to take on anyone other than Usyk next. He says: 'I would not let him fight the Ukrainian again.

'If he's getting a new trainer they need to bed down for a few months and then fight someone he can bash up to start rebuilding belief, before coming back to a big fight with a champion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37SxmG_0cXPGcXv00
Frank Warren says he would advise Joshua to fight anyone other than the impressive Usyk next

'But truth is he will never be the fighter he was again, if ever he was that fighter they all thought he was, because he is too suspect on the whiskers.'

Warren draws a stark contrast between amateur and professional boxing when he says of McCracken: 'As national coach you get the cream of crop delivered to you on a plate. You don't develop them from scratch. That has already been done by the youth clubs.

'McCracken once had a few pros with Mike Hennessy promotions and most of them wound up damaged because he does not teach defence. Carl Froch was his one success from that group but only because he has a great chin.'

Whether Joshua replaces McCracken or keeps him in the camp, he has to do something drastic before getting into a ring with Usyk a second time.

boxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Brutally Honest Reaction To New Heavyweight Champion

Alexander Usyk of the Ukraine became boxing’s newest heavyweight champion last weekend with an emphatic display in the UK. A unanimous points decision over previous champion Anthony Joshua now sees Usyk and Tyson Fury hold all the heavyweight titles in boxing at this time. One former legend of the ring...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Anthony Joshua tells Mike Tyson’s former coach to turn him into ‘a dog’ for Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua has told Mike Tyson’s former trainer Ronnie Shields to bring out the “dog” in him ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua’s tactics in his unanimous points defeat to Usyk were criticised following the fight at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and the former heavyweight champion has been visiting new trainers in the US. The Briton spent time with Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddie Reynoso and was also pictured with veteran coach Shields, who worked with former heavyweight champions Tyson and Evander Holyfield. And according to Shields, Joshua has been seeking advice on how he can bring out the...
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Eddie Hearn lets slip that he believes Anthony Joshua will LOSE to Oleksandr Usyk in heavyweight rematch as promoter makes bizarre faux pas when discussing Tyson Fury's future

Eddie Hearn has overlooked Anthony Joshua's chances in his heavyweight rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, as the promoter accidentally let slip that he believes the Ukrainian will beat his star fighter next year. The British heavyweight activated his rematch clause over the weekend after losing his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Eddie Hearn Only Gives Deontay Wilder A Puncher’s Chance Against Dillian Whyte, Anthony Joshua, And Oleksandr Usyk

Like many who were watching, Eddie Hearn was glued to his television set. This past weekend, both Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder staged one of the most epic heavyweight battles in recent memory. The two clashed at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and were bombs away from the opening bell. With each man scoring numerous knockdowns, Hearn was on the edge of his seat.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Texas State
Bad Left Hook

Is Ronnie Shields the right trainer for Anthony Joshua?

Anthony Joshua seems set to make a trainer change after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk on Sept. 25, as he’s visited with Virgil Hunter — who trains Joshua Buatsi — and Canelo Alvarez’s team led by Eddy Reynoso in California. But he also stopped in Texas and worked out with...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury wants to ‘sign off his career’ by defeating Anthony Joshua, says Ricky Hatton

Ricky Hatton believes Tyson Fury “still has one box to tick” and will want to “sign off his career” by defeating Anthony Joshua. Fury retained the WBC title with a stunning 11th round knockout of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas earlier this month, drawing the curtain on their rivalry and extending his unbeaten record to 32 professional fights. The victory solidified Fury’s status as the best heavyweight of this generation and he is set to be mandated to face Dillian Whyte next, provided the Briton defeats Otto Wallin on 30 October. Plans for an undisputed heavyweight bout were wrecked...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Anthony Joshua lacked 'the desire and will' to beat Oleksandr Usyk, claims John Fury, as father of world champion Tyson insists the Brit has NEVER been capable of beating his son or Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua's 'will and desire' to be a world heavyweight champion has been called into question by the father of his main rival. The Brit lost his titles in September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when he suffered a unanimous points decision defeat by Oleksandr Usyk. The defeat derailed his...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxer Anthony Joshua tries to make a difference back in his hometown Watford in new Snapchat series for 2022 - with NBA star Steph Curry and social media sensations Ryan Garcia and Addison Rae also fronting shows

Heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua and American basketball star Steph Curry have both signed up to feature in new series to be broadcast exclusively on Snapchat next year. Joshua, who lost his heavyweight titles when he was beaten in devastating fashion by Oleksandr Usyk last month, will feature in an unscripted Snap series that will follow the 32-year-old as he heads back to his hometown of Watford.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Can Eddy Reynoso save Anthony Joshua’s career?

By Dan Ambrose: Anthony Joshua visited Eddy Reynoso’s gym in San Diego last weekend, causing much speculation that he’ll be switching out his longtime trainer Rob McCracken to try and save his sagging career. If everything were going peachy keen with the former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Joshua’s career, people wouldn’t...
SAN DIEGO, CA
firstsportz.com

“The marathon continues” – Anthony Joshua poses alongside Nipsey Hussle’s memorial wall; his first post since Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3

Anthony Joshua is slowly getting back in the groove. The Englishman suffered a devastating unanimous decision loss against Oleksandr Usyk in September. He lost his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles in front of his home crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A fortnight after his defeat, Tyson...
COMBAT SPORTS
3kingsboxing.com

Ronnie Shields: “Joshua And I Feel I Can Really Help In That Rematch!”

Ronnie Shields is confident he can get Anthony Joshua a win over Oleksandr Usyk. When Anthony “AJ” Joshua (24-2, 22 KO’s) traveled to America to fight for the first time, he faced the challenge of Andy Ruiz. In that bout, AJ was severely belted, dropped several times, discombobulated and ultimately stopped. Even still, in the wake of the embarrassing first loss of his career, Joshua maintained his team. After suffering the second professional defeat of his career however, AJ is thinking about his next fight with a Hollywood sequel frame of mind. This essentially means that Joshua is aiming to have a bigger budget, change of location and a new cast.
COMBAT SPORTS
BBC

Anthony Joshua: Briton trains with Mike Tyson's former coach in America

Anthony Joshua has met with several American-based trainers as he considers a shake-up to his coaching set-up following his defeat by Oleksandr Usyk. The British heavyweight has faced calls to part ways with long-time coach Rob McCracken since losing his WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles to Usyk last month.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua: Can any U.S trainer improve him enough to beat Usyk?

By Scott Gilfoid: Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been scouring the United States searching for a magic trainer that can turn his career around and help him find the answer to the Oleksandr Usyk riddle. This week, the former IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs)...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua visits Robert Garcia in trainer hunt

By Dan Ambrose: Anthony Joshua has reportedly visited trainer Robert Garcia in Oxnard, California, continuing his search for a new coach to help guide him to victory in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk next March. Since last weekend, the former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) has already visited...
OXNARD, CA
boxingnewsonline.net

Should Anthony Joshua change his training team?

In your view does Anthony Joshua actually need to change his training team?. No. AJ has a great team that have got him this far. It will be better working on a new gameplan with the team that he knows, trusts and loves than a new team that’s doing it just for the money. But AJ knows best.
COMBAT SPORTS
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather CEO names ‘perfect’ new trainer for Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua is on the lookout for additions to his coaching team, and Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe has the perfect man for the job. Ellerbe sees Steven “Breadman” Edwards as the best trainer out there for Joshua, aiming to bounce back from another bad defeat. Joshua lost to Oleksandr...
COMBAT SPORTS
thaboxingvoice.com

☎️ Dillian Whyte: Anthony Joshua's Problem is With Himself😳 Not With His Coaches😤

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has given his take on Anthony Joshua testing the waters with new trainers.”The easiest thing to do when you lose is to question the people around you instead of questioning yourself. Robert McCracken is a great trainer. Look what he’s done for Carl Froch and other people on the GB squad. But when you lose you start looking for excuses, ‘Ah maybe I didn’t sleep enough, maybe it’s my coaches.’ Joshua’s problem is with himself, it’s not with his coaches – it’s him,” Whyte told Talk Sport.
COMBAT SPORTS
