Raleigh, N.C. — Halloween can cause more tricks than treats for kids with food allergies. If they aren’t careful, a bite into a treat that contains even a small amount of an allergen can cause a life-threatening reaction. The good news is Halloween can be just as much fun for kids with food allergies. Here are three ways to help you and your family have a safe and happy Halloween:

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO