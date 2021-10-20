Kohl’s national hiring event starts Oct. 21

Kohl’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The popular retail chain, Kohl’s is hosting a national hiring event starting Thursday with open positions in all of the Jacksonville market.

The three-day event will be Oct. 21 - Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Each day candidates can receive a job offer on the spot, the same day as their interview.

Kohl’s said employees that work through the holiday season will receive a hiring bonus, plus weekly paychecks, and flexible shifts.

There are full-and part-time, seasonal, and permanent positions available.

