Kohl’s national hiring event starts Oct. 21

By Bailey Husker, Action News Jax
 6 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The popular retail chain, Kohl’s is hosting a national hiring event starting Thursday with open positions in all of the Jacksonville market.

The three-day event will be Oct. 21 - Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Each day candidates can receive a job offer on the spot, the same day as their interview.

Kohl’s said employees that work through the holiday season will receive a hiring bonus, plus weekly paychecks, and flexible shifts.

There are full-and part-time, seasonal, and permanent positions available.

Candidates interested can view open positions and apply here.

For more information on the event, click here.

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

