Zac Brown Band deliver some much-needed feel-good energy in the music video for the title track of their just-released new album, The Comeback. Like the lyrics of the song — and the album as a whole — ZBB's "The Comeback" video speaks directly to the current cultural moment, underscoring the difficulties many have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighting the upsides, with an eye toward a better future.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO