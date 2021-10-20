Industrial pipe manufacturer bringing $8.1 million facility, jobs to Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A heavy manufacturer of pipe fittings and forgings is bringing a new $8.1 million facility to Stanly County, bringing dozens of new jobs.

Governor Roy Cooper’s Office announced Wednesday that Custom Alloy Corporation, a family-owned company, manufactures pipe fittings and forgings to specialized markets including power generation, petrochemical, refining, gas transmission, subsea, aerospace, mining, nuclear marine, and defense and military. Some of the company’s forgings can reach up to 100,000 pounds in size. CAC also makes critical components for the U.S. Navy’s submarines and aircraft carriers.

The new CAC facility in Badin will specialize in the Navy Fitting Product Line and a new Specialty Pipe Product Line that will “enable the company to provide the military with faster deliveries and increased capacity, which will lead to less turbulence in the supply chain for these important components.”

Salaries will vary depending on the position, but new employees can expect to make an average wage of nearly $42,500. The average annual wage for residents of Stanly County is around $35,400.

The expansion into Stanly County is partly funded by a $100,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund.

For more information about job openings, visit the Custom Alloy Corporation careers page .

