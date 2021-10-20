CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Industrial pipe manufacturer bringing $8.1 million facility, jobs to Stanly County

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VEBQU_0cXPEsUj00

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A heavy manufacturer of pipe fittings and forgings is bringing a new $8.1 million facility to Stanly County, bringing dozens of new jobs.

Governor Roy Cooper’s Office announced Wednesday that Custom Alloy Corporation, a family-owned company, manufactures pipe fittings and forgings to specialized markets including power generation, petrochemical, refining, gas transmission, subsea, aerospace, mining, nuclear marine, and defense and military. Some of the company’s forgings can reach up to 100,000 pounds in size. CAC also makes critical components for the U.S. Navy’s submarines and aircraft carriers.

The new CAC facility in Badin will specialize in the Navy Fitting Product Line and a new Specialty Pipe Product Line that will “enable the company to provide the military with faster deliveries and increased capacity, which will lead to less turbulence in the supply chain for these important components.”

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Salaries will vary depending on the position, but new employees can expect to make an average wage of nearly $42,500. The average annual wage for residents of Stanly County is around $35,400.

The expansion into Stanly County is partly funded by a $100,000 performance-based grant from the One North Carolina Fund.

For more information about job openings, visit the Custom Alloy Corporation careers page .

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Gov. Cooper to provide COVID-19 update as state data shows spread dropping in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Coronavirus Task Force gave an update Wednesday afternoon as the state reports weeks of declining new case numbers. NCDHHS reported 1,183 new cases Monday, the lowest number since mid-July. Another 1,340 cases were reported Tuesday. Hospitalizations have also been on a steady […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Supply, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Badin, NC
County
Stanly County, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Stanly County, NC
Government
Fox 46 Charlotte

Concord man acquires renters’ insurance after toilet leak damages music equipment, makes false claim

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Concord man is facing insurance fraud charges after acquiring renters’ insurance only after a toilet leak damaged his music recording equipment, the North Carolina Department of Insurance announced on Wednesday. Leon Lewis, 39, of Concord, faces multiple charges including insurance fraud and obtaining property under false pretense. Investigators […]
CONCORD, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘No tricks, just treats’: South Carolinians owed $700 million in unclaimed property money

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina State Treasurer’s Office wants to deliver cash treats this Halloween season through its unclaimed property program. State Treasurer Curtis Loftis released the annual list of “spooky names” that are owed unclaimed money. Millions of dollars are turned over to the unclaimed property program each year by businesses that […]
POLITICS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy