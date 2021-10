Jesse Fakhoury admits he feels more confident than he did two years ago after he opened his Detroit hot dog stand, Lola’s Coney Island, in Humboldt Park. Chicago has no shortage of encased meat treasures, but Fakhoury — a Motor City native — yearned to give his adopted home a taste of what he grew up eating. Detroit-style hot dogs are known for tangy mustard and sausages slathered with onions and chili. The formula has proved so successful that Fakhoury is preparing to open another location. Today, Lola’s is debuting its second stand, inside Loyola University’s Damen Food Court in Rogers Park.

