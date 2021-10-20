CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Formula: Deciphering the Cypher

klcc.org
 6 days ago

In hip-hop, collaboration looks like a young DJ named Kool Herc passing a hot mic to his homie Coke La Rock at a back-to-school jam in the Boogie Down. And all hell breaking loose. Over the last half century that synergy has transferred from soundstages to Soundcloud, from DJs and MCs...

www.klcc.org

Comments / 0

Related
kmuw.org

Deciphering The Message

Deciphering The Message is the new remix project from Makaya McCraven. The record finds the musician reimagining compositions from Hank Mobley, Kenny Burrell, Horace Silver and others. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from The Garden, the latest from Rachel Eckroth. Tuesday, October 19. A Horrible...
MUSIC
Variety

Ed Sheeran Previews Each Song on His New Album With 14 YouTube Shorts

Ed Sheeran has given fans a preview of each song on his forthcoming album, “=” (Equals) via 14 YouTube Shorts ahead of its official release this Friday. According to the announcement, the 14 Shorts “encapsulate the very personal journey of Sheeran’s album – four-years-in-the-making – with each one bringing to life the intimate and everyday moments that are reflected in the songs. From stepping into an ice bath in ‘Shivers,’ to having a solo dance party in ‘Be Right Now,’ to taking an outdoor shower in ‘Stop The Rain,’ playing a mini ukulele in ‘Sandman,’ and simply hanging out with his...
MUSIC
BET

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards: Get To Know The International Cypher Artists

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards was one for the books. The 85 South (DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean) hosted for the second year, Young Thug, Gunna, Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem and Isaiah Rashad rocked the house as performers and winners included the likes of Tyler, the Creator, who took home three awards, Lil Baby, who won multiple, and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who took home three awards for “WAP,” to name a few.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard snubs F1 interviewer who awkwardly asked her to ‘freestyle rap’

Megan Thee Stallion’s bodyguard snubbed F1 interviewer Martin Brundle after he asked the singer to “freestyle rap”.Footage of the awkward encounter was broadcast on Sky Sports, as the rapper attended the US Grand Prix. Attempting to speak to Megan, real name Megan Pete, for his pre-race grid walk segment, Brundle was seen approaching the star’s entourage.“That’s a very big bloke in front of her,” Brundle told viewers, before asking her: “Megan, Martin Brundle from British television, how are you? Megan Thee Stallion, you’re a freestyle rapper.”“You’re a freestyle rapper, have you got any rap for us today on Formula...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Rashad
Person
Kenny Beats
Person
Freddie Gibbs
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Welcomes Fat Trel Home After Prison Release

Fat Trel's legal issues have certainly played a role in why he hasn't released much music in the past few years. The rapper was convicted in 2020 for possession of a ghost gun -- a firearm that lacks serial numbers. The rapper was hit with a two-and-a-half-year sentence and was ultimately released from prison earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Kanye West Removes Chris Brown Entirely From ‘Donda’

Kanye West is making some changes to his Donda album. On Tuesday, an updated version of the project was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.”. In the new version, Brown is replaced...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Cypher#Coke La Rock#Soundcloud#Formula
Distractify

Rapper and Actor Bow Wow's Net Worth Is Not as Massive as Fans Might Think

Many on social media agree that Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, gets a lot of deserved hate online. From the infamous scandal that birthed the Bow Wow Challenge to his rather corny antics on social media, it’s easy to see why he’s always on the receiving end of jokes. Despite how most people may feel about the rapper, no one can deny that he’s an icon.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Bored Panda

30 Funny Conversations That People Overheard At University And Decided They’re Too Good Not To Share

We respect people’s privacy, so we tend to minimize the amount of eavesdropping and gossiping we do. However, sometimes we can’t help it—the things that we accidentally overhear are soooo good that we just can’t wait to share them with all of our friends and, well, everyone online. If you keep your ears open, you might hear the most hilarious and bizarre things echoing down the halls of your college or university. Higher education provides enough gossip-worthy tea and beans for spilling to keep us all entertained for days on end.
EDUCATION
hotnewhiphop.com

Sidney Starr Talks Darius McCrary & Addresses Lying About Chingy

Her relationship with actor Darius McCrary has been the subject of scrutiny over the last few weeks and now Sidney Starr is sitting down to detail their friendship. The transgender actress has been in the industry for years and has been open and honest about her sexuality, but she has faced a heavy scandal. Years ago, she took a photo with Chingy and launched a rumor that they had a secret relationship, and from that point forward, the rapper's career took a massive hit.
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JAY JAY FRENCH Says TWISTED SISTER Is One Of 'Only A Handful Of Bands' Promoters Will Trust To Perform In Front Of 100 Thousand People

In a new interview with MetalAsylum.net, Jay Jay French spoke about how TWISTED SISTER built its reputation as one of the best live acts on the planet. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When a fan comes to see the band, they expect certain songs — always. And when a band says, 'Here's some new stuff from our new album,' that just means they're not playing stuff that the public wants to hear. And we decided a long time ago, 'We wanna play exactly what they wanna hear.' That's one of the reasons why we were so successful — we played exactly what they wanted to hear. 'Here's 17 songs. We're gonna play these 17; they should make you very happy.' If you want us to replace a couple of 'em with some new stuff, let's vote.' You know what the vote would be? 99 to one not to do it. So when most classic bands come out with a new record, the mistake they make is [they say], 'Oh, we're gonna promote our new record.' No one gives a fuck about your new record. They really don't. So what happens is [the bands] fool themselves into thinking they do, and the first week they're playing five songs, and then the next week they're playing four songs, and the next [week] they're playing two, and then one month into the tour, they're playing one song from the new record. Why? Because nobody really cares. It doesn't mean the song isn't good; it doesn't mean the band isn't good — it doesn't mean any of that. The point is you're entertainers. So what's the point? Are you there to entertain or not? Now, there are some people who don't give a shit. Bob Dylan could care less whether you like the way he performs or not. He obviously turns his back against you; he mumbles; you don't even know what the fuck he's singing. And that's what he wants to do — that's his way of doing it. We don't work that way."
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jeezy & Jay-Z Once Fought Off A Group In Vegas: "Hov Got Hands"

More bits from Jeezy's Uncensored feature on TV One have surfaced, and this time, he shared a story about Jay-Z. We already covered a segment of Jeezy on Uncensored where he spoke about his upbringing as a military brat, that is until he was booted from the base after it was discovered he was stealing items to sell back in the States.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Seemingly Confirms He Had A Baby With DaniLeigh

There have been questions surrounding the paternity of DaniLeigh's newborn daughter for months, and it looks like the father may have finally come out. Following nearly a full year of rumors connecting DaBaby to DaniLeigh, and often suggesting that he may have fathered her daughter, the North Carolina-based rapper appears to have confirmed that speculation, claiming he has three daughters in his latest Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy