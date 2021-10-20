Man Takes A Shovel, Rips Out Metal Fencing At Mahatma Gandhi Memorial In Irving

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police are investigating after surveillance footage caught a man causing extensive damage to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial at Thomas Jefferson Park on Oct. 2.

The memorial, located at 1200 N Meadow Creek Dr. was damaged just after 1 a.m. The footage shows the man hitting the walls with what appears to be a hammer. He also walks casually holding some metal fencing he apparently ripped up. He’s also shown hitting the door with a big, metal shovel. In the video, the man doesn’t appear too concerned. He kind of mills around, committing one act of vandalism after another with ease. Police said he also caused damage at the Verizon Headquarters located at 600 Hidden Ridge later that afternoon.

Additionally, police said between the times that both offenses took place, the suspect is believed to have been responsible for damage to two vehicles in nearby apartment communities.

If you recognize him, please contact Investigator Cloud (972) 721.3535 (24 hrs: (972)273-1010) or ECloud@cityofirving.org and reference case 21-22326. Additionally, you can submit tips to IPDCrimeTips@cityofirving.org.