Kyle Miller, Orcutt Academy RB

Week 8 was one of the most straightforward weeks of college football we’ve had in terms of results of this season. Most games went according to plan in terms of winners and losers. Unfortunately, there are two very notable exceptions: first, Coastal Carolina fell from the undefeated ranks against App...
Missed opportunities by Morgan Academy and two big plays by host Tuscaloosa Academy resulted in a 17-7 victory for the Knights on Friday. With the loss, Morgan Academy (4-4, 2-2) fell out of contention for the AAA, Region 2 title. The Senators have one region game left, at Fort Dale Academy, next Friday. Morgan Academy still has the chance to host a first-round playoff game.
METAIRIE, La. - With No. 2 running back Tony Jones on injured reserve for at least one more week, the New Orleans Saints again found themselves dipping into the veteran free agent pool for help at the position.
Mission Prep won the Ocean League Tournament Thursday at Blacklake Golf Resort, earning a share of the league title with Orcutt Academy. The Spartans earned 10 points toward the league title by going unbeaten during the regular season. Mission Prep earned eight league points then. The Royals then earned 12...
The Saints have signed Lamar Miller to the practice squad, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). The former Pro Bowl running back will give the Saints some extra insurance with Tony Jones on the injured reserve list. Miller auditioned for New Orleans earlier this...
Going into its regular season-ending game against Foster Road rival Righetti, the St. Joseph football team is where it wants to be. “You always want to be playing your best football going into week 10 and the playoffs, and we are doing that,” said St. Joseph linebacker Anthony Moreno after the Knights scored a pretty methodical 28-0 Mountain League win at crosstown rival Pioneer Valley Friday night. A steady drizzle fell most of the game.
The Braves' quarterback, junior Cavin Ross, accounted for six touchdowns in the win. He threw three touchdowns to Dickerson, two to running back Sheldon Canley Jr. and ran for another. Cavin Ross, Lompoc QB/LB: 13 of 19 passing for 255 yards, 5 TDs, INT; 6 carries, 45 yards, TD; 1...
Running back in the 2022 class has been locked down by Stan Drayton for quite some time now. Four-stars Jaydon Blue and Jamarion Miller have been the offensive crown jewels for Texas since their commitments in the first half of the year. It’s easy to see why the Longhorns see...
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor senior KJ Miller has been named American Southwest Conference Co- Special Teams Player of the Week for the week ending October 24th. Miller, a wide receiver and return specialist from Orange, Texas earned Co-Special Teams Player of the Week with 123 yards in returns last week at Sul Ross State. Miller opened with a 35-yard punt return then followed that with an 88-yard punt return for touchdown. He added one reception for 14 yards and another score in UMHB’s 72-14 win over the Lobos.
The Arroyo Grande Eagles are the top dog of southern San Luis Obispo County football. The Eagles rolled past the Nipomo Titans 37-14 in a rare Saturday afternoon game at A.G.’s Doug Hitchen Stadium. Junior quarterback Max Perrett led the Eagles, completing 12 of 20 passes for 217 yards and...
COLUMBIANA — Crestview girls soccer coach Barry Kimpel didn’t have the luxury of depth to spell his starters as time ticked deep into the first overtime of Monday’s Div. III district semifinal with Ursuline. The Irish substituted freely throughout the match, but the Rebel coach had just made one change....
Santa Ynez kept rolling Friday night, routing Ventura Channel Islands 47-7 in a Pacific View League game. The Pirates are now 7-2 on the season and 3-1 in the Pacific View League. They close out the season against San Marcos next week. Ventura Buena all but wrapped up the league...
So....I just heard the real deal on why one of our RBs transferred. I won't go into which one or the why, but im sure others on here know. At least I now know where the cancer on this team lies. I assume no firings occurred to keep things quiet until the offseason. Maybe this will show Dabo why assistants should have more credentials besides just being a former player. Everything has become crystal clear as to why we are seeing what we are seeing on the field.
Lompoc senior Deville Dickerson and St. Joseph junior Michahjuliana Lundberg are no strangers to success on their fields of play. They're also both familiar with being recognized at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon. So, without much surprise, Dickerson and Lundberg handled being named the NSBCART Athletes...
Whichever ways the victories were summoned, multiple area teams have kids worthy of the Player of the Week award. St. Joseph's defense put together a sterling performance Friday night in a league win. Lompoc's offense was the showstopper in the Braves' Channel League victory last week. Santa Ynez had a...
Dan Bodary left the Midwest to come to Lompoc in 1963. In 2001, Bodary retired as one of the most successful high school coaches in the nation. Bodary coached the Braves for 35 seasons, winning 615 games, 18 league championships and four CIF titles. He had nearly 30 players sign...
The St. Joseph girls golf team captured its second straight CIF Central Section championship Tuesday. After winning the same Division 2 title in the spring, the girls repeated as CIF champs on a soggy Tulare Golf Course. The Knights had a pretty easy time coming away with its title, beating...
It often takes tight ends a little while to adjust to the pros, given the nuances of the position. But after Kyle Pitts‘ last two games, it seems like this year’s No. 4 overall pick is finished with that process. Pitts was a key factor in Atlanta’s victory over Miami,...
The 11th and final week of the high school football season is here. It should be one to remember. Not only are there plenty of bragging rights on the line, there's league championships and playoff positioning up for grabs. Just look at the Righetti-St. Joseph game, known as the 'Battle...
Comments / 0